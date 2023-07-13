Celebrating National Indigenous Month in Stratford: Supporting and Honoring the Indigenous Community
National Indigenous History Month is a time to celebrate and honour the rich cultures, traditions, and contributions of Indigenous peoples in Canada.
Here in Stratford, the community came together to recognize and support the Indigenous community through a series of events and initiatives. A number of events were organized in partnership with Christin Dennis, an Aamjiwnaang First Nations member and ‘Sixties Scoop Survivor.’
These activities aimed to foster understanding, promote inclusivity, and raise awareness about Indigenous history and heritage in Stratford.
One of the key events held during National Indigenous Month was organized by Dennis at the Falstaff Community Centre on June 21st.
This event featured the Ojibwe spirit horses, which hold immense cultural significance within Indigenous communities. The Ojibwe spirit horses represent strength, resilience, and the deep connection between humans and nature.
As a symbol of First Nations communities, a teepee was also raised this month at the Falstaff Community Centre.
Dennis noted, “Raising the teepee was a symbol to help educate indigenous and non-Indigenous people about the teepee and how we can use these places for healing and sharing stories and serves as a reminder of the connection to the land and traditional way of life.”
The Local Community Food Centre organized a Strawberry Moon learning circle with Patsy Anne Day, also a ‘Sixties Scoop Survivor’ and Haudenosaunee First Nations Community member. This gathering provided an opportunity for individuals to come together, share knowledge, and learn about Indigenous culture, history, and the significance of the Strawberry Moon.
The Stratford Museum also organized immersive nature exploration activities and learning circles, allowing participants to deepen their understanding of Indigenous connections to the land.
Through guided tours and interactive experiences, attendees learned about Indigenous agricultural practices, traditional plant knowledge, and their sustainable relationship with nature.
While National Indigenous Month is a dedicated time to celebrate and honour Indigenous culture, it is crucial that our support extends beyond a single month.
Dennis noted that asking questions, taking part in community events, and not being afraid to be wrong are the primary stepping stones to allowing opportunities for learning, “people will make mistakes, and that's okay. We expect that; that’s how we learn to continue to ask more questions.”
Other ways to support the Indigenous community include purchasing local Indigenous art and products, advocating for reconciliation and participating in meaningful conversations and programs offered by Indigenous peoples.
If you have questions or would like to learn more about Indigenous culture or upcoming events, Christian Dennis is happy to talk; you may reach out by email at sitting1213@gmail.com