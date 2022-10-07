NORTH PERTH – Municipality of North Perth council received two subdivision applications for the northeast end of Listowel on Walton Avenue at its meeting on Oct. 3.
The subdivision is proposed by agent Patterson Planning Consultants on behalf of Steve Meulensteen with Sound Six Investments. The report was presented to the council by County Planner Jerrica Gilbert.
“We are recommending that you approve both NP-22-01 and NP 22-02,” stated Gilbert.
The first proposal is for 8296 Walton Ave. and is titled ‘NP 22-01.’ The proposal includes plans for six 1,505 m2 residential lots. The second proposal, ‘NP 22-02,’ is proposed by the same applicant in the same approximate geographical location in Listowel. It however, proposes nine residential lots.
Six of those lots are 1,505.8 m2 and three of the lots are 2,284 m2, 2,342.4 m2 and 2,609.8 m2. The subject lands have lot frontage on the east side of Walton Avenue, and the land is currently being used in the agricultural sector. The applicant also submitted a zoning bylaw amendment to change the current zoning to enable this residential development.
The Planning Department for Perth County recommended that NP 22-01 and NP 22-02 be approved prior to taking the application to Perth County council at its meeting on Oct. 20. The applicant was seeking North Perth council’s endorsement, which was given at the Oct. 3 meeting.