LAKEFIELD — Fundraising has begun by the Lakefield Royal Canadian Legion Branch 77 and the Lakefield Historical Society to install a permanent stone monument at the Lakefield Cenotaph Park honouring local veterans who served in the Second World War.
“I think this is a wonderful project and we want to remember our veterans from past wars, so it’s a wonderful way of showcasing those veterans,” said Selwyn Township Mayor Sherry Senis following a presentation from the Historical Society’s Michael Chappell during a township council meeting Tuesday.
Chappell told councillors that years ago there was a sign at the park listing the names of those who served, but it was removed during sewer construction in the 1970s and never returned.
“So the original sign had 219 names on it. Some names that are missing are women (who served) and we’d like to add the women that were not included when the sign was originally erected,” Chappell said.
“There’s also likely a few people that were missed, and we want to make sure those people are also added.”
The organizations also aim to include the names of veterans from the First World War if sufficient funds can be raised.
The park is located on Queen Street near the Otonabee River.
Chappell is expecting there will be between 230 and 240 names on the new monument at a cost of $28,000. It will be positioned south of the cenotaph flag over an old flagpole foundation nearest to the Lakefield library.
The Legion and Historical Society started fundraising in February and, with a pending donation from the Legion’s poppy fund, there will be $12,500 raised soon. The rest is expected to be raised locally and with some grants that have been applied for.
“So we feel confident that by 2024 we will have raised enough money to put the monument in place,” Chappell said.
The Lakefield Horticultural Society was consulted and supports the proposed location of the monument in the park, Chappell said.
“They’ve met on site with us a couple times. They were very happy with using the base closest to the library. That way there are no sight lines that are going to interfere and it gives room for people to enjoy,” he said.
Council agreed to a staff recommendation that the township contribute through in-kind services by completing a preparation of the site, a pad expansion and landscaping.
It also directed staff to accept donations and issue receipts under the township’s receipts’ policy because neither of the two organizing groups are registered charities.
