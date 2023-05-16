Bay Road
Bay Road is now re-opened to vehicular traffic.
The town is reminding the public that Bay Road has a speed limit of 40 km/hour and will be monitored for speed. Vehicular traffic flow is one-way travelling from the marina to King Street West.
Recreational use will continue for walking, jogging, cycling, etc., and all users are being asked to share the road.
Contact Public Works at 613-382-2149 ext. 1613 or by email pwinfo@gananoque.ca for more information.
Municipal marina
Gananoque’s municipal marina will be experiencing power disruptions until June 5.
This is due to the upgrading of electrical concerns on certain areas of the docks. Portions may be closed and without power for a limited time. Once repairs are completed the power will be restored.
Contact the marina coordinator at marinarecreation@gananoque.ca for more information.
Overnight parking
The traffic and parking bylaw was amended regarding prohibiting overnight parking provisions in various municipal parks and parking lots.
Doctor’s health benefit insurance policy
Council passed a bylaw authorizing an agreement with Manulife Insurance and Manulife Financial for the provision of doctor’s health benefit insurance policy.
This comes at a cost of $30,319.68 for 2023.
Council further re-affirmed their commitment to provide health benefits to the active doctors of Stone’s Mill for a period commensurate to the lease agreement.
An additional agreement was authorized to provide the renewal of the town’s 2023 Employ Health Benefit Insurance Policy.
Fire department
The Gananoque Fire Department Community Safety Officer position was advanced to a permanent full-time status.
Skateboard park closed for maintenance
The Gananoque skateboard park behind the Gananoque and TLTI Lou Jeffries Arena will be closed for maintenance from May 8 to May 12.
Sentinel Polymers will be completing concrete repairs, weather permitting.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)