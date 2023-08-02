Regional District of Nanaimo directors endorsed a draft strategic plan along with amendments made at their July 25 meeting.
The draft plan was presented by consultant BD Carruthers and Associates whose team also led two days of workshops with directors in early July. The plan focuses on five strategic focus areas: protecting our vital lands, managing impacts of climate change, planning and managing for growth, water security and advocacy.
“Emphasis has been placed on advancing existing programs and initiatives to achieve the board’s goals, thus limiting the pursuit of new initiatives that require increased levels of funding,” the draft plan states.
Each strategic area includes two to six strategies the board intends to take to achieve each focus area. One specific strategy, to “explore the feasibility of establishing a housing service,” included under planning for and managing our growth, led to heated debate among directors sparked by Director Lauren Melanson of Electoral Area C making a motion to remove it from the plan.
“Affordability of housing should be done within existing services without entertaining adding one,” Melanson said, adding that housing wasn’t the mandate of local government.
Upper levels of government have an “expectation that land and other resources are available” for housing projects, board Vice Chair Tyler Brown, who in the spring introduced a motion to receive a staff report on the model for the Capital Regional Housing Corporation, a subsidiary of the Capital Regional District that develops and manages affordable housing within the region. Provincial dollars are going to communities who have mechanisms in place, Brown said. The RDN has “no real function in which it can fulfill provincial expectations.”
Electoral Area B Director and board Chair Vanessa Craig called the wording of the strategy “unfortunate” as it suggested the establishment of a new service area for the RDN.
“My idea of the interpretation was supporting the idea of affordable housing – we don’t fast track affordable housing development permits, we don’t have a built-in [development cost charge] waiver,” Craig said as examples of potential support.
The motion to remove the strategy from the strategic plan carried, which led to Nanaimo Director Paul Manly introducing another motion related to housing. After amendments, the strategy to “explore strategies to address the housing affordability crisis in the region” carried and will be added to the next iteration of the plan.
Other updates the board directed the consultant and staff to make included explicit reference to the First Nations in the region, language noting a commitment to reconciliation as well as identifying the urban and rural aspects of the regional district.
An updated strategic plan will be brought to the board following their August meeting hiatus.