Emily Standing is relieved to see that the former Anglican Holy Trinity Church in Georgetown has been rescued from demolition and the first phase of renovation has been completed by the province - the structure’s current owner.
“I’ll be happier when I know who will use it,” the Georgetown resident said.
She hopes the building will be accessible to church groups in Georgetown. A number of denominations, unable to financially maintain full church buildings, meet in small halls or other gathering spaces and could benefit from a space with such a rich history of worship.
Ms Standing spent nearly every Sunday for over 50 years singing, praying and breaking bread with family and community in the church.
With heavy hearts, the congregation sold the building for $1 to the Georgetown Heritage Association Ltd in 2011. The local Anglican congregation decreased significantly over the decades. The remaining group of churchgoers didn’t have pockets deep enough to support maintenance and repair needed to keep the building, constructed in the late 1830s to early ‘40s, operational.
A total of $22,043 was owing in taxes and the structure was fast deteriorating, becoming more and more unsightly. Public discussion centered around a decision to demolish or renovate the recognized heritage building.
Georgetown MLA Steven Myers discussed the potential of renovating then leasing the property. The province then allotted $425,000 for the renovation in the capital budget.
Tenders were called for the exterior and structural work to the tune of $870,000 in 2022, following pandemic related delays. The end cost was $872,000.
“Except the steeple’s crown, which Father (Robert) Tuck insisted on building, it looks just like it did before,” Ms Standing said. “It’s lovely.”
Moving forward, repairs will be made to the interior, necessary electrical installed along with plumbing and ventilation components at an estimated cost of $600,000, said a representative from the Department of Transportation.
This will likely go to tender later this year.
The province has not confirmed who might assume use of the space.
Ms Standing hopes there will be ample opportunity for public input on this decision and that its history as a place of worship will be far from the last factor on decision-maker’s minds.