Nighttime travellers can’t help but notice Callander’s entrance sign on Pinewood Park Drive, as it has finally become electrified and fully illuminated within the night’s sky. According to city staff, it took some time to get the lighting aimed perfectly at the sign to achieve maximum impact, but the result speaks for itself.
Nobody is going to miss this entrance, even on the darkest nights. People are noticing, taking to social media with comments of congratulations and awe – “a town that actually cares,” noted one resident, and another revealed that the lit sign “shows our pride.”
“It looks great,” said Callander’s Mayor, Robb Noon, and it’s going to get better, “as next year the landscaping work around the sign will continue.”
Not only that, but next year the town also plans to install another Municipal sign at the Southern entrance. Funds will be set aside in next year’s budget for the project.
The current sign was installed in early September of last year. With lights installed, and with more landscaping next year, the project will be officially complete. The cost of the sign, including lights, was $34,525, which the municipality had budgeted for.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.