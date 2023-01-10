Driving around Old Town might require some detours until the end of April.
From Jan. 16 to April 28 the town has hired Anthony’s Excavating to remove and replace an underground culvert at Simcoe and Johnson streets.
The road where construction is taking place will be closed to all traffic to help reduce construction time.
According to the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, there will be road closures on Mississagua Street at Johnson Street, Queen at Simcoe, Gate at Johnson and Gage at Simcoe.
A detour route has not been released yet.
A map of the closures can be found on the town’s website.