Police book several for impaired-driving offenses
Halton Regional Police Service has booked several people for offenses related to impaired-driving. On January 15, Halton Regional Police Service officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Highway 407 and Regional Road 25 in Oakville. Madeline Riehl, 67, of North York was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.
On January 16, the police responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of River Drive and Mountainview Road North in Georgetown. Deepinder Dhindsa, 29, of Acton was charged with operation while impaired and failure or refusal to comply with demand.
On January 17, the police responded to another citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Third Line and Speers Road in Oakville. Gordon Fisher, 63, of Cumming was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.
On January 19, another citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Iroquois Shore Road and Trafalgar Road in Oakville led to charging of Deivis Burbo, 24, with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.
The police have urged the public to report any suspected impaired driver to the police at 911, and also reminded that the service’s Twitter and Facebook accounts should not be used for this purpose.