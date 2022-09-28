A mobile outreach clinic that helped more than 1,000 Londoners access medical and other services during its first year is looking to expand, officials say.
The Health Outreach Mobile Engagement (HOME) program that launched in January, 2021 provided care to 1,059 vulnerable people within its first year of operation, with about 30 per cent of clients using its services on an ongoing basis, a recent report on the first year of the program shows.
Mobile health-care isn’t a new idea, said Brandi Tapp, a nurse practitioner with London InterCommunity Health Centre, one of the agencies that run the program.
“But I think the idea of taking a clinic and putting wheels on it is kind of revolutionary,” she said. “And it’s been successful. It’s done exactly what we wanted it to do, which was to reach people who were so deeply marginalized that they were not able to access health care and other supports.”
Rather than patients seeking help, the HOME program brings medical care and other supports to wherever individuals are in the community, including encampments and shelters. The mobile services are offered using a retrofitted bus two days a week and an SUV three days a week.
The program was created in response to issues facing the city’s most vulnerable, including the opioid crisis, pandemic and precarious housing, and is run by the InterCommunity Health Centre, Middlesex-London Paramedic Service, CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services, London Cares Homeless Response Services and Regional HIV/AIDS Connection.
During the first year, the program diverted 1,175 non-essential visits by 400 individuals to the emergency room, prevented 12 overdoses and delivered 18 life-saving emergency medical interventions, the report states.
Chronic illness was the most frequent reason for visits (780) conducted by the mobile health clinic, while mental health (498 visits) was the second most common. The remaining stops were for referrals to another medical or social service, infectious disease care and prenatal care.
While the HOME program is not permanent, the numbers show its services are needed. About 44 per cent of the 25 clients surveyed reported they were unlikely to access health, mental health or addiction services if the program didn’t exist. The bulk of respondents also said they had increased the use of harm-reduction strategies because of the equipment provided to them through the program.
Based on the feedback, “it’s making a really positive difference in a lot of people’s lives,” said Tapp, who regularly works with clients.
“And I know for a fact that over the last year and a half, it’s saved dozens of lives,” she said.
The need for such services in the community doesn’t appear to be declining any time soon.
Within the last two years alone, “we’ve gone from 150 to 200 people sleeping rough nightly to now somewhere between 350 and 500, with another 500 to 1,000 precariously housed,” said Greg Nash, director of program development and complex urban health at London InterCommunity Health Centre. “So, this service is needed more than ever.”
Nash said the program plans to expand its service locations, reaching people in London and Middlesex County, and days of operation. His team is working on securing an additional SUV and soon will have a new retrofitted bus to replace its aging one.
The bus is a bit of a smaller unit, “more mobile and more versatile,” he said, adding his team anticipates the bus will have a four- to five-year lifespan.
“Because we have access to this new vehicle, we’re actually able to use it five days a week instead of two days a week,” he said.