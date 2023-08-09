A New Brunswick mother says she doesn’t regret allowing her teenage daughter to attend the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea, where tens of thousands of kids have been evacuated because of a typhoon barrelling toward the country.
Claire Morrison, a Fredericton mother of five and campus minister at St. Thomas University, said her 15-year-old Dorothy departed for the jamboree late last month.
Nothing has gone according to plan.
“I wasn’t sure about Dorothy going to this jamboree in the first place because it didn’t sound like fun to me,” Morrison said. “It sounded like they were raising a lot of money to go live in a refugee camp.
"But after everything they’ve been living through, the heat waves, and the people retreating from the sewage and now this typhoon coming and having to evacuate, I’m actually a little bit jealous that she's getting to do this crazy experience. It’s going to be amazing. They are going to learn so much resilience.”
Her daughter is a Scouts Venturer and joined two other boys from Fredericton to journey with the Canadian delegation.
The jamboree got off to a rocky start last week when the largest group of Scouts from Britain had to leave the site in the Buan region, in the southwestern part of the country, because their sewage was backing up.
The 45,000 kids from more than 150 countries, mostly teenagers, also suffered from extreme heat, as the large encampment was built on a reclaimed, sandy site with no trees and little shade.
Over the last week, South Korea has been hit by its worst heat wave in over a decade. After several children were hospitalized, the Korean government began sending air-conditioned buses to give the Scouts and volunteers some respite.
On Tuesday, everyone was on the move back to the capital Seoul to get out of the path of an impending storm. Typhoon Khanun, a tropical cyclone in the Pacific Ocean that killed two people and injured scores in southern Japan last week, was about to hit the southern tip of the Korean peninsula.
The Scouts and volunteers will remain in hotels and university residences until the jamboree wraps up Saturday.
Morrison said her family hasn’t heard much from her daughter. She’s texted her father Tom Morrison perhaps four times over the last week, but her mother trusts the organizers and has received regular email updates from their Scout leader, Paul Chui.
Dorothy got involved with the Scouts organization as a teen and didn’t do Brownies or Girl Guides beforehand. Her mother asked her to help out one weekend a few years ago when Dorothy’s younger brother Alfred was going on a trek with Scouts to Grand Manan.
“Alfred was a bit nervous, and we asked her to join the Scouts for the summer to do this camping trip, so he’d have some company. And so she did.
"They did this three-day trek through the island, had to carry all of their gear over water and tent and everything. They got lost in the woods a few times, found no water and you name it. By the time she came back, she was hooked.”
Since then, two of her other children have also joined the organization, something Morrison loves because she feels like she lives vicariously through them, learning more about the outdoors and survival skills.
Dorothy only found out about the 25th jamboree in January and immediately asked if she could go. It's only held once every four years and a Scout can only go once in her lifetime, unless she volunteers later as an adult.
The cost was $6,000.
“I said, ‘Well, you don’t have much time to raise that much money.’ But she was so determined and wanted to go so badly. And for a teenager who is typically so difficult to motivate or gauge her enthusiasm for anything, it was nice to see that enthusiasm. Tom and I decided to go along with it and hoped the fundraising would work out. And it did.”