Oliver Paipoonge, Ont. — It’s been nine years since Dan (Boomer) Calvert sat on council in the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge, but he’s ready for another run.
Calvert was a councillor from 2002 to 2009, getting in when a councillor left Oliver Paipoonge in 2002, and resigning in 2009 due to work commitments. Calvert did capture councillor spots in the 2003 and 2006 municipal elections.
The recently retired CBRE Limited building technician said he has the time now to devote to the councillor position full-time and wants to see Oliver Paipoonge progress forward.
“Watching our tax dollars as close as possible and maintaining our services that we have. That’s our big thing,” said Calvert, who finished fifth in voting among seven councillor candidates in 2014, but didn’t run in 2018 due to a conflict of interest he had with taking a new job.
“Our infrastructure, our roads. They’re the number 1 key in our services that we have. Be able to maintain them. We’re a pretty healthy community and we’d like to continue that. We’ve had great development in the King George Park area.
“It’s a growing area and there’s been lots of — considering what happened (with COVID-19) — new development and a lot of new people. Younger families moving back into the area.”
While Calvert’s political experience is evident, so is his connection to sports.
A fastball legend in Northwestern Ontario who played for 38 years since the age of 14, Calvert also coached the Lakehead University Thunderwolves women’s hockey team to a pair of American Collegiate Hockey Association Div. II titles in 2017 and 2018 during his six-year tenure at LU.
But all concentration is on the political race at hand right now.
“(Politics) is kind of in our blood,” said Calvert, whose recently deceased mother Iris was the Oliver reeve in the mid-1990s before amalgamation with Paipoonge.
“Most of our family is politically aware.”
In another Oliver Paipoonge seven-candidate councillor race for four councillor positions, Calvert is joined on the ballot by incumbents Allan Vis and Bernie Kamphof, along with James Cassan, Sabrina Ree, Rick Baraniuk and Donna Peacock.
Current councillors Rick Potter and Brandon Postuma are vying for the mayor’s post against current Oliver Paipoonge Mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis.
Municipal elections are set for Oct. 24.