WROXETER – Maitland Conservation (MC) Stewardship Services received nearly 25,000 trees, shrubs, and seedlings at its location on Marietta Street in Wroxeter on April 20, just in time for Earth Day tree planting events on April 22.
The annual program provides “planting stock that will produce conservation related benefits for projects such as windbreaks, stream buffers, reforestation and roadside plantings,” according to the MC website.
Planting services and federal, provincial, and municipal grants are also available. In addition, depending on the size of your project, you may be eligible for cost-share funding.
Reforestation services are available to landowners. MC staff can help you develop a planting plan and arrange for planting by a contractor if required.
Stewardship staff received over 160 orders from local residents, businesses, and municipalities. As a result, they have 30 different species with a mixture of potted and seedling stock.
Four thousand nine hundred large stock and 20,000 seedlings are being distributed throughout the MC coverage area.
While many of the trees and shrubs are sold out now, the online order form indicates that several varieties are still left for purchase.
“There is still some limited tree and shrub availability for spring planting,” the website states. “Orders will be accepted while supplies last.”
For more information about the program, or to submit an order, call 519-335-3557 ext. 233, email trees@mvca.on.ca or visit mvca.on.ca.