“Winter is for the birds.”
Do you find yourself repeating this throughout the snow-filled colder months? Or perhaps, some other version of this sentiment that isn’t exactly appropriate for publication?
Winter is a wonderful and beautiful time of year in Canada, but this season’s charms aren’t for everybody. Freezing temperatures, an abundance of snow, and icy conditions soon have many people dreaming of warmer climates. Many Canadians like to temporarily trade in their winter gear for shorts and sandals, with a winter getaway to a sunny destination if they can. But this plan only provides some temporary relief until one needs to come back home to frigid reality.
One popular solution, mainly for retirees, is to skip winter altogether by heading to a warmer location until spring. People who follow this plan are often referred to as “snowbirds.” While this lifestyle has long been most suited to retirees, the increasing popularity of remote work options has opened up opportunities for people from all demographics to become snowbirds. Canadian snowbirds can be found all over the globe, but their most popular destination is the United States, particularly Florida, Texas, California, and Arizona.
There are many reasons that people choose to travel to warmer locations for the winter. Personal preference is often a big factor, but choosing to be snowbirds can significantly improve the quality of life for those with health conditions or mobility issues. For many of us, things like shovelling snow, dealing with icy conditions, and freezing temperatures are simply some of the less enjoyable aspects of winter. These facets of winter living can keep a person housebound and isolated for those dealing with certain health conditions and/or mobility issues.
In an effort to learn more about snowbirding, The Grizzly Gazette spoke to Colin and Jo-Anne LaBerge, a retired married couple from Calgary (and, in the interest of full disclosure, this author’s parents).
The LaBerges began their snowbirding journey in 2014. After coming across a listing for a condo rental at Sunland Springs Village (SSV), a pleasant looking 55+ community in Mesa, Arizona, Colin booked the unit for April and May. Colin and Jo-Anne enjoyed themselves so much during their initial stay that they already had a unit booked for the following winter before returning to Canada. Finding a unit available for the 2014 – 2015 winter on such short notice was very lucky; people usually have to book much farther in advance.
Colin and Jo-Anne had intended to stay in Arizona from January until March in 2015, but the owners of the rental unit wanted to rent it out for at least five months. So, the LaBerges stayed from November until March that year, allowing them to experience winter in Mesa. Now assured that the snowbird lifestyle was an excellent fit for them, Colin and Jo-Anne bought their own unit at SSV. They have returned every winter since then, except for 2020, due to the pandemic and a medical procedure for Jo-Anne.
When asked what they enjoy the most about being snowbirds, Colin and Jo-Anne are most excited to talk about all of the activities available at SSV. Indeed, when looking at the SSV website (ssvhoa.com), the Clubs & Activities page has an impressive catalogue of roughly 65 listings for everything from Bocce Ball to Tai Chi. Colin’s favourite activity is softball, and Jo-Anne’s is shuffleboard. “The range of activities is incredible,” says Colin, “no matter what you’re interested in, it’s probably there.”
Jo-Anne further describes, “Basically, you could be busy every day of the week if you wanted to, or you can sit back and relax by the pool. Whatever suits your mood.”
There are also classes available to the community’s residents. Jo-Anne has taken a 6-week stained glass course and painting classes. The classes and activities are reasonably priced, especially compared to what they would cost back in Calgary. For example, Colin pays roughly $145 per season in Calgary to play softball and often has a 45-minute drive to reach his games. At SSV, he pays $40 and can ride his bicycle to get to his games.
Perhaps just as important as the number and affordability of the activities and classes is the fact that they are easy to get to. The terrain in the area is relatively flat, and SSV is arranged in a manner to allow residents to easily access the community’s facilities, buildings, and two swimming pools. Many residents use their private golf carts or bicycles to get around the complex, only using their vehicles when leaving the SSV area.
“We stay a lot more active there than we do here.” Says Colin. He explains that getting out and being active as a senior during the winter in Calgary is challenging. Jo-Anne’s back pain and arthritis make staying active through the winter extremely difficult at home; it was even more difficult while she was recovering from her medical procedure in 2020.
Colin and Jo-Anne have met many new friends at SSV, some of whom have turned out to be fellow snowbirds from Canada.
When asked what advice they would give anyone who might like to try out the snowbird lifestyle, Colin said, “Number one is getting some background information, so you know what you’re in for. Give it a try. Rent a place, see how you like it, and go from there.”
Colin and Jo-Anne recommend the Canadian Snowbird Association (snowbirds.org) as an excellent resource with information on the legal aspects of snowbirding (how long you can stay, tax considerations, etc.), travel insurance, and currency exchange.
As the saying goes, winter is for the birds. If you can swing it, why not try giving winter a pass?