The province announced $1 million in funding toward forensic evidence collection training in a pilot project for healthcare providers to better serve sexual assault survivors in rural Alberta.
The announcement came last Tuesday (Oct. 4) from Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk, Associate Minister of Status of Women, at Pace Community Support, Sexual Assault & Trauma Centre (PACE) in Grande Prairie.
“Unfortunately, one of the challenges is accessing sexual assault evidence collection,” said Armstrong-Homeniuk.
“Often victims of sexual assault in rural and remote Alberta need to travel significant distances to access these services.”
The pilot project hopes to decrease the distance survivors need to go to report their assaults.
“When there's easier access to evidence collection, it allows the conversation and actually supports to come in place so that there will be more reporting amongst other victims.”
She said only six per cent of sexual violence crimes are estimated to be reported; only .3 per cent of those result in a conviction.
“I have made it my priority to close these gaps and increase the support we provide survivors.”
Minister Armstrong-Homeniuk said the hope is to train two people in every hospital in Alberta to provide sexual assault evidence collection, equating to about 109 people trained.
The training will focus on registered nurses, physicians, and nurse practitioners, said the province.
The announcement comes to Grande Prairie as the north region as well as rural Alberta need more of these supports, said Armstrong-Homeniuk.
With more access, the minister believes more reporting may result.
City mayor Jackie Clayton said the announcement was a “milestone for ensuring equitable access to care and justice.”
“We look forward to this new training contributing to our inclusive and caring community.”
The collection of evidence within 72 hours of a sexual assault increases the likelihood of obtaining forensic evidence and has been a challenge for women in rural communities, said Armstrong-Homeniuk.
PACE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jacquie Aitken said sexual violence needs to be taken seriously, and encouragement is needed to be given to victims to access supportive medical and justice services.
She wants to ensure victims are treated with dignity and support and that good evidence is brought to the courts.
The 2020 Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services Prevalence Study says 43 per cent (or 1.8 million) of Albertans surveyed indicated they had experienced sexual violence in their lifetime.
At last week’s media conference, the minister incorrectly said that sexual assault evidence collection was unavailable in Grande Prairie and that Edmonton was the closest area.
Alberta Health Services later confirmed that the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital is equipped with the kits.