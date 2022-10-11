The Union of Municipalities of New Brunswick (UMNB) cited Woodstock Mayor Art Slipp’s many years of dedication to his town and all New Brunswick municipalities by presenting him the prestigious Louise Breau Memorial Award on Saturday, Oct. 8 at UMNB’s annual conference.
UMNB Executive Director Dan Murphy noted Mayor Slipp’s deep love of community and his service to municipalities across the province when announcing the award.
“Mayor Slipp has been an invaluable voice around our board table for many years, and our members have been well served by his deep knowledge of local government,” said Murphy. “He has provided advice and mentorship to numerous elected officials throughout his tenure with the union and is a wonderful recipient for this award.”
In her nominating letter, Woodstock Deputy Mayor Amy Anderson said Slipp’s dedication to his community reached “beyond all the roles and titles.”
She also spoke of Slipp’s drive, honesty and wit.
“Arthur is an honest, generous person who does what needs to be done on behalf of the community, with the highest integrity and quite a bit of good humour,” she said.
Anderson noted the mayor’s skill at finding consensus in solving complex issues.
“His skill as a consensus builder — among councillors, among community members, and very often between different levels of government — is evident in every conversation, and we are the better for it,” she said.
The UMNB media release shared Slipp’s accomplishments since joining the Woodstock council in 2001 and serving as the town’s mayor since 2008. They noted that throughout his career, “he and his wife Lynne have been tireless advocates for the Town of Woodstock.”
The release identified some of Slipp’s political highlights, included efforts to support physician recruitment in Woodstock, oversee the development of two new schools and an expansion of the recreation complex.
UMNB also described the Woodstock mayor as one of its most recognizable members over many years, serving as a zone representative, president, and past president.
In addition to his service to UMNB, the release noted, he has also represented New Brunswick municipalities at the national level as a board member of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM).
Slipp, who likes to be well-prepared for speeches, meetings and events, acknowledged the award presentation took him by surprise.
“In a word, I was gobsmacked,” he told the River Valley Sun Tuesday morning. “I had no idea it was coming.”
Slipp called the award a great honour, but he never sought personal recognition for his work on council or UMNB.
“It’s never been about me. It’s about service to the community,” Slipp said.
While acknowledging he can’t remember his entire acceptance speech at the award presentation, Slipp said he knows he asked his wife Lynne to stand for recognition. He said she has stood beside him and supported all his efforts in municipal government.
Lynne, who attended and volunteered at last weekend’s convention, called it heartwarming to see the respect municipal representatives displayed for her husband. She said several representatives described how Art always responded to their inquiries seeking advice on complex issues.
“He gets calls and emails from across the province,” Lynne said, adding those calls come from people inside and outside municipal government.
Mayor Slipp said the Louise Breau Award marked the third time UMNB recognized him for his service, noting they presented appreciation awards after he served as president and past president.
He served three years as president until October 2020 and was past president over the past two years.
Mayor Slipp also called it an honour to represent New Brunswick on the FCM.
He said he still serves on significant committees, including the Environment and Local Government committee, which plays a considerable role as New Brunswick undergoes major municipal reform.
Slipp also serves on the Protective Services Committee.
He also sits on the 2022 UNB executive strategic committee providing questions and recommendations to the Environment and Local Government Department regarding municipal reform.
While he didn’t know Louise Breau well, he said he heard much about her from those who knew her well. He said it is an honour to win an award carrying her name.
The award was named after the late Millville mayor to recognize an elected official dedicated to the betterment of municipalities in New Brunswick and is presented annually to a person who displays similar qualities to the late Louise Breau.