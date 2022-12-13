Brant County OPP has set up a tip line to help officers investigate the murder of 82-year-old farmer Gordon Oughtred.
Police were called to Oughtred’s home on Salt Springs Church Road southeast of Brantford around 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 24 after his body was discovered.
Police ruled the death a homicide three days later.
The investigation led by the OPP criminal investigation branch continues. Anyone who recognizes the victim or has information about Oughtred’s death is asked to email Opp.Oughtred.Homicide@opp.ca.
The provincial coroner’s office and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services are assisting in the investigation.
Police have not released any more information about the circumstances surrounding Oughtred’s death or how he was discovered. When reached by email on Monday, an OPP spokesperson declined to offer any details.
Oughtred is survived by Elfgard, his wife of 30 years, their four children, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a fifth-generation farmer at Sunny Terrace Farms, the family farm established in 1848 along the Grand River, just north of Six Nations.
According to his obituary, Oughtred ran a tractor dealership in Caledonia in the 1970s and ’80s and became known as “one of the best tractor pullers in Canada,” winning the United States National Points Championship in 1973.
That interest in tractors continued into retirement, as Oughtred and his sons enjoyed restoring Allis Chalmers tractors together.
“You could always find him in his workshop or driving around the community holding up traffic in his little white Smart car,” his obituary read.
Along with the OPP tip line, information that could help investigators can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.