Wheatland Crossing School, located south of the Village of Standard at the intersection of Highways 561 and 840, is planning to expand to accommodate potential future student growth.
A request to allow the expansion, through a 2,300 square foot addition, came before the Wheatland County Municipal Planning Commission (MPC) during its Tuesday, July 11 meeting.
“The reason for requiring this addition is, according to Alberta Education, the school’s total capacity is 461 students; it is now 86 per cent full with 398 students currently attending,” explained development officer Suzanne Hayes during the meeting.
Ms. Hayes noted the proposed addition would include a vestibule, two modular classrooms, and a hallway with lockers. This addition will allow the school to accommodate for future student growth, and would also allow the school to continue providing various programs such as those offered at the junior and senior high levels including woodworking and cosmetology.
The Municipal Planning Commission approved the request, with conditions which include completion of a fire inspection prior to operations.