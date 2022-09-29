From farm to forest to river, the environment needs to be protected.
And Ralph Manktelow, a farmer for 39 years, knows of what he speaks. Manktelow, a retired physician, hopes to be returned to Mono town council in the Oct. 24 election.
Manktelow said he was a “weekender” to Mono while he worked as an academic surgeon in Toronto. Then he moved to the township to live fulltime upon retirement from medicine.
In those early years, sheep were raised on the farm. Now there are cattle. The farm has hayfields, a pasture, and a managed forest, he said.
“Our land and water are our most valuable resources and must be actively protected,” Manktelow said. “If the forests and fields are lost to development, they will be lost forever.”
He vows he will not let that happen.
His involvement is his adopted community began when he became head coach and president of the Island Lake Rowing Club. And his route to a contribution politically to the municipality came when he took part in the Mono Sustainability Advisory Committee (MSAC).
And that led to two terms on council.
“Being on council offers a great opportunity to work for the people of Mono and to preserve our great town,” he said.
His involvement has grown to include the South Mono Hike and Bike Trail, the Mono Pollinator Garden, placing river name signage on Mono’s bridges, and Mono’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program.
Town council needs to pursue budgetary responsibility while continuing to deliver services.
“This will be exceedingly difficult given the current level of inflation,” said Manktelow.
He said countering climate change may be the greatest challenge of the century. It will require cooperation from all governmental levels.
Ultimately, Manktelow believes his experience on council will serve him well over another term.
“Good governance is an ongoing challenge,” he said. “Being effective requires the ability to gather information and facts, respectfully listen to all opinions, and come to carefully considered decisions.”
