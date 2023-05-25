There’s been plenty of activity this year in the Garrison Village, and with the farmers’ market returning this weekend, things are going to get busier.
“The Market at The Village” will kick off its 17th season on Saturday, May 27 at 8 a.m., operating every Saturday for the next four months.
The market’s coordinator, Sharon Brinsmead-Taylor, said the construction site at the corner of Niven Road and Regional Road 55 won’t affect the market, since there’s no construction on the weekends.
The construction is part of developer John Hawley’s expansion for the Garrison Village. Once done, there will be a new grocery store, a four-storey hotel, an amphitheatre and a central plaza.
“In spite of the construction, we will be operating just like we have every other year,” Brinsmead-Taylor said.
The market will be held in its usual spot in the parking lot near the Garrison House, with a picnic area on the nearby grass.
“We’ll have a nice seating area there with umbrellas to protect people from the sun so they can sit and enjoy and have their coffee and morning breakfast,” she said.
The first 25 people to arrive on May 27 will receive a swag bag full of goodies from the vendors.
Throughout the season, there will be 25 full-time and part-time vendors, she said, the majority of whom will set up shop every week.
Bartel Farms, Sweets and Swirls Cafe and Gryphon Ridge Highlands are a few businesses visitors can expect to see.
Brinsmead-Taylor said shopping at the market is “a great way to start your weekend.”
She said she does most of her shopping on Saturdays since the market offers a little bit of everything.
“There’s always something available to pick up that’s locally made and a good representation of what we have here in Niagara,” she said.
She said she loves everything about the market — especially the vendors, the locals and the tourists who visit each year.
“Everybody has such a positive attitude,” she said.
The market will be held in its usual spot in the parking lot near the Garrison House.
“We will have our sunny picnic area right up on the grass,” she said.
There’s parking in the front lot as well as in the back near the new medical centre.
The market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 7.