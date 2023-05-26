Limerick is pursuing a winter sand agreement with Wollaston Township to realize cost savings for both townships for the coming winter months. At their meeting on May 15, Limerick Township council discussed this arrangement with their neighboring municipality. Victoria Tisdale, the clerk and treasurer, comments on this new winter sand agreement.
Tisdale says that at the Limerick public works committee meeting on May 1, Limerick public works supervisor Greg Maxwell presented an idea that he and Wollaston Township’s public works superintendent Kirk McCaw had been discussing to collaborate on procuring winter sand and distributing it across both townships this winter. She said that given the significant rise in costs for materials and delivery, both public works supervisors have been looking for ways to save costs.
Winter sand is a sand and salt mixture, used by many municipalities for winter maintenance. It provides grit and traction on snow and ice and is typically used in weather conditions where the temperature dips below minus 12 degrees Celsius.
McCaw mentioned this winter sand agreement in his report to Wollaston council on April 11, saying that with higher winter sand costs versus last year (approximately $22,000) that he’d reached out to Maxwell to discuss working together in house to cut costs. Wollaston council approved this agreement with Limerick.
Maxwell brought this idea for working together with Wollaston to council at their May 15 meeting in his Public Works report, asking for council’s approval to go ahead with it. He reiterated that he’d met with McCaw and discussed buying winter sand in bulk and then both townships sharing the trucking and stacking duties for said sand for the coming winter season to save money. Council subsequently granted this approval for a collaborative agreement with Wollaston on winter sand.
Tisdale tells The Bancroft Times that the details on how this winter sand arrangement will work are still being determined.
“But now that council has granted their approval, we will be moving forward with this proposal, getting quotes and RFPs as appropriate.”