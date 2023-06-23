The confluence of three events in Wakaw on Saturday, June 17th encouraged residents, visitors, and business owners to take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy a taste of cooler weather. The weekly Farmers Market opened their doors at 10:00 am, the same time as the second roll-out of Walk-aw Days. The Wakaw Library opened its doors as well, as they hosted Rhubarb Fest featuring delicious desserts, a prize for the biggest rhubarb leaf, and face painting. Opening their doors for the first time was Town Shop Scoops Ice Cream shop, with dairy-free, gluten-free, and peanut-free options. Then at 12:30 pm, the gates of Little Big Town opened, and Larry Krause performed on the Town Square stage adding a touch of classic country and western music to the day.
If you haven’t been to the Farmers Market yet this year, you are missing out on some fine vendors and an enticing array of products. New to the Market this year for example are Diane Fehr with Tallow Works skin care products and Colten Edwards with Laser N Things laser cut wood products. Diane hales from just west of Rosthern where she has lived since 2020 after saying goodbye to the hectic pace of life in Ontario. Colten comes from a bit farther away, calling Delisle, SK home.
Town Shop Scoops had a wonderfully busy first day and are looking forward to satisfying everyone’s ice cream cravings this summer. Set up just on the north side of the Town Shop, there have a couple of picnic tables to sit at while enjoying the sweet treats they have to offer. From now until school dismisses for the summer, Scoops will be open Tuesday to Friday from 4 – 8 pm and weekends 1 – 8 pm. For July and August, Tuesday to Friday the hours will be the same as weekends, 1 – 8 pm.
A small pop-up shop just for Walk-aw Days sat on the sidewalk adjacent to Town Shop and was run by a young entrepreneur Erika Skarpinsky. Erika runs Northern Forest Design Co. from her home at Cudworth. She creates custom furniture and décor and prior to starting her own business, Erika trained and then worked full-time in carpentry where she framed houses, shops, and condos while spending her evenings and weekends in her parent’s shop teaching herself to build furniture. 2023 marks her third year of running her own business. While she does have some smaller décor items in stock, the majority of her work is completed on a custom order basis, but she maintains a picture gallery of furniture orders she has completed, and she is open to discussing potential projects.
There is much to do in Wakaw, and the vendors and businesspeople alike are looking forward to seeing you throughout the summer. Another Walk-aw Day will take place in July and the Farmers Market runs every Saturday until the fall. Remember shop local, support local.