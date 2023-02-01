The most famous groundhog for Groundhog Day is Punxsutawney Phil, a groundhog from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, USA. Phil has been the star of the local Groundhog Day event held every February 2 since 1887. Thousands of people gather every year in Punxsutawney to observe Phil's prediction and celebrate the holiday. Punxsutawney Phil has become a cultural icon and is widely recognized as the "Official Groundhog of Groundhog Day."
The tradition of Groundhog Day has its roots in ancient European pagan traditions, including the Celtic festival of Imbolc, which was celebrated on February 2 to mark the beginning of spring. With the spread of Christianity across Europe, Imbolc eventually evolved into the Christian religious holiday of Candlemas, celebrating the presentation of Jesus Christ at the holy temple in Jerusalem.
Christians in some parts of Europe believed that a sunny Candlemas would signify an additional 40 days of cold weather and snow. When this belief was introduced in Germany, the Germans added their own take, only pronouncing the day sunny if small animals like the hedgehog saw their own shadows. According to German lore, if the hedgehog saw its shadow on Candlemas, it would indicate a "second winter" or another six weeks of bad weather. If the animal in question did not see its shadow, it would signal an early spring. When German immigrants arrived in Pennsylvania in the 18th and 19th centuries, they brought the tradition with them and substituted the local groundhog as their weather prognosticator.
The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club has been responsible for the official Groundhog Day predictions made by Phil since the club's founding in 1887. Each year, members of the Inner Circle (a group of local dignitaries who take on the responsibility of carrying on the Groundhog Day tradition every year) dress in top hats and tuxedos to perform the ceremony, in which they consult with Phil and make the official prediction.
While Groundhog Day and Punxsutawney Phil's predictions have become a cultural phenomenon, they have not proven to be very accurate. Over the course of 135 years, Phil's accuracy rate is only 39%. Nevertheless, the holiday continues to be celebrated every February 2, and Punxsutawney Phil remains one of the most famous groundhogs in the world.