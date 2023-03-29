GUYSBOROUGH – The Progressive Conservative government of Tim Houston came into power in 2021 with the promise to fix healthcare. Last week’s budget shows while that goal sometimes seems as far off as ever, the government continues to put its money where its mouth is.
The 2023-2024 budget – with revenues of $14.2 billion, expenses of $14.4 billion and an estimated deficit of $278.9 million after consolidation – makes significant investments in healthcare across the board, spending an estimated at $6.5 billion in the sector, an increase of more than $1.2 billion from two years ago.
Prior to tabling the budget in the Nova Scotia House of Assembly, Finance and Treasury Board Minister Allan MacMaster announced the budget in a press conference on March 23, where he outlined the three main areas of focus: action for healthcare, a healthy economy and healthy communities.
“This budget provides faster access to healthcare services, delivers solutions to build a healthcare workforce, offers improvement for seniors in long-term care and advances to build more health care facilities sooner. This budget makes historical spending in healthcare.
“We are making generational investments to renew and build important infrastructure. The $1.6 billion capital plan released last week will provide greater access to modern hospitals, medical equipment, schools, highways and local roads,” said MacMaster, adding that the province was well positioned to make these investments.
Asked by media about measures taken to retain healthcare staff reflected in the budget, MacMaster said, “We need people…We’re trying to have better labour relations. We’re trying to reward people…The premier made a significant announcement just this week for nurses and others in the healthcare system [$10,000 to $5,000 retention bonuses]. We’re investing in people. We want people to feel good about going to work. We want their workplaces to be effective for them so that they can give the healthcare that they want to be able to provide to their clients.”
Similarly, MacMaster said the financial investment in healthcare would help alleviate labour issues of longer hours and burn out. “If people are getting better compensated at work, you’re going to attract more people to that work force. That would hopefully reduce the strain on those going into work every day.”
While the budget has a lot of spending initiatives, an increase in income assistance rates was not one of them. MacMaster explained the government was, “providing targeted assistance. And, we provided it through many forms throughout the past year and there are other forms of assistance in this budget that are targeted to help people who are most in need.”
MacMaster went on to say that the federal finance minister had said targeted supports are an effective way to help people.
Some examples of targeted assistance in the budget, MacMaster said, were 1,000 more rent supplements, the new Seniors Care Grant of $500, and the heating assistance rebate which had increased to $1,000 this past year, as well as energy efficiency programs which help people save money.
The budget is available at https://beta.novascotia.ca/documents/budget-documents-2023-2024.
Highlights of Budget 2023-24 include:
Action for Healthcare
expanding the More Opportunity for Skilled Trades program to include eligible nurses; those under age 30 will receive a refund of the provincial income tax paid on the first $50,000 of income starting in the 2023 tax year
$110 million for the second year of retention incentives for nurses who commit to staying in the publicly funded system and sign a two-year return of service agreement
$1.7 million to add 10 physician assistants in collaborative primary care sites across the province
$2.8 million to accelerate and enhance clinical placements for nurses, nurse practitioners and other healthcare workers
$22.2 million for new healthcare workforce strategy initiatives under Action for Health, the government's plan to improve the healthcare system
$2.8 million, as part of a $22.7-million, four-year commitment, to increase nursing training seats to 200 at Cape Breton University, Dalhousie University, St. Francis Xavier University and Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC)
$2.1 million to continue supporting additional speciality medical residency positions, which now total 71 specialty residents and 10 family medicine residents
$900,000 more to continue supporting the 16 additional medical school seats at Dalhousie University for a total of 80
$66.3 million in ongoing funding for increased wages for continuing care assistants
$11.6 million to continue workforce initiatives within the continuing care sector, such as free tuition for continuing care assistant training
$46.6 million more to perform more surgeries and continue to address the backlog, including increasing hours for operating rooms
$34 million for patient movement initiatives to help improve access to care
$15 million for initiatives to improve emergency care
$22.6 million for Emergency Health Services initiatives such as adding more emergency transport units and a new fixed-wing service for the LifeFlight program
$7.3 million more for Emergency Health Services to help with growing volume
$11.3 million for a range of improvements to cancer care services
$6.7 million more to help with the growing demand for radiology, pathology and internal medicine services
$1.9 million for initiatives to help improve equity in the healthcare system
$5 million more for the Seniors Pharmacare program and new cancer drugs
$1.7 million more to help meet the increased demand for gender assignment surgeries
$17.7 million for a range of mental health initiatives, working toward universal access to mental health
$2 million more to expand virtual mental health care
$25.9 million more for home care and direct funding programs to provide flexible supports for seniors, tailored to their individual needs
$10.7 million more to help long-term care homes move toward the 4.1 hours of care standard
$4.7 million more to provide high-dose flu vaccine for all seniors aged 65 and older for free
$25 million more in one-time capital funding for equipment, upgrades and repairs to help extend the life of long-term care homes
$44 million to fund permanent and temporary long-term care spaces for people waiting to move from acute care to long-term care
$1.1 million more for dementia services programming to help meet the needs of more people with dementia and their caregivers
$29.1 million in continued funding for the Seniors Care Grant to provide support to older Nova Scotians in their home and communities
$57.7 million in capital costs for electronic health records (One Person One Record)
$32 million to repair and replace medical equipment
$22 million to repair and replace medical facilities
A Healthy Economy
$20.9 million to deliver the first year of the More Opportunity for Skilled Trades program, which provides workers in eligible skilled trades and film and video occupations under the age of 30 a refund on the provincial income tax paid on the first $50,000 of income for the 2022 tax year
$13.2 million to provide funding to small- and medium-sized employers to hire first-year apprentices in Red Seal trades
$943,000 more as part of a multi-year plan to modernize Nova Scotia's apprenticeship system
$3.4 million for the second year of a four-year $13-million commitment with Mitacs to create up to 3,200 more paid internship opportunities for post-secondary students
$6.2 million more to expand life and job skills programs as part of efforts to reduce child poverty and prepare youth at risk for education and employment success
$1 million more to expand the team that supports immigration and population growth
$14 million more, for a total of $39 million in 2023-24, for the Film and Television Production Incentive Fund
$1.5 million to continue developing the new Nova Scotia Loyal program
$3.7 million more for silviculture and archeological work
$3 million for energy and resource development initiatives
$1.8 million to support high-growth business and entrepreneurship development
Healthy Communities
$498.5 million for Nova Scotia's roads, highways and bridges, including $60 million more for secondary highways and $15 million more for gravel roads
$14 million more for the Rural Impact Mitigation program for the maintenance and repair of rural roads, for a total of $36 million this year
$2 million more to help community centres buy and install generators
$5.1 million more in operating grants for arts and culture organizations and community-owned museums
$2.6 million more for provincial museums and the operation of the iconic Bluenose II
continuing work on the province's first African Nova Scotian Justice Action Plan, following extensive community engagement last year and starting work to develop an Indigenous Justice Action Strategy
$6.2 million more to continue redesigning the foster care system, including recruiting and retaining diverse foster families, expanding foster care placement types and improving peer support and respite for foster families
$3.9 million more for new programs and supports for young people leaving care, in support of reducing child poverty
$7.8 million more for prevention and early intervention programs such as parenting education and family support, home-based visitation, youth programs and services and sexual violence prevention
$23.3 million more for the Disability Support Program, a range of services and programs that support people with intellectual disabilities, long-term mental illness and physical disabilities
$2.5 million more to continue to expand eligibility and increase funding for families involved in the Direct Family Support for Children program
$2.6 million more for flex in home support programming
$4.4 million more to support more people transitioning from adult residential centres and regional rehabilitation centres into community-based setting
$875,000 more for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women for the Creating Communities of Care initiative and actions under the Standing Together plan to prevent domestic violence
$21.6 million more to create 1,000 new rent supplements, for a total of 8,000 rent supplements
$15.3 million more for public housing repairs, for a total of $21 million
$13.1 million more to address the wait list for home repair and adaptation programs
$8.2 million more for homelessness and supportive housing initiatives
$8 million to increase the Nova Scotia Child Benefit for families with incomes below $34,000, in support of reducing child poverty
$1.3 million to make student loan repayments more manageable for people starting their careers by increasing eligibility and reducing the maximum affordable payment
$42.1 million increase in child-care funding to lower fees for families, create more spaces and enhance after-school care
$40 million to pay early childhood educators more, help stabilize and grow the workforce and help licensed centers offer more care
$47.1 million more for our public schools to address growing enrolment, hire more teachers and address inflationary pressures
$6 million more to refresh classroom technology, including Chromebooks for students
$2.7 million for the pre-primary program to increase classroom supports
updating the Food and Nutrition Policy for Nova Scotia Public Schools and implementing a provincial physical activity framework
$240.8 million to build and renovate schools across the province, including $24 million more for capital repairs and $40 million for new modular learning spaces
$3.8 million more in grants to universities to reflect the one per cent increase under the current memorandum of understanding
$41.4 million to move forward on actions under Our Climate, Our Future: Nova Scotia's Climate Change Plan for Clean Growth
$2 million in ongoing funding to grow the electric vehicle charging network, offer rebates to install charging infrastructure and increase the adoption of electric vehicles
$15 million more as the provincial share in green, transit and rural projects under the Investment in Canada Infrastructure Program