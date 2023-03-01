ENGLEHART - A suggestion to rename the Englehart and Area Community Arena Complex in memory of Fred Burrows has been turned down.
Burrow's wife Barbara attended Englehart council February 22 and commented that she and her family are not in favour of the idea.
Saying it was an honour for her husband's name to be suggested by Brian Jolkowski, she stated "too many people have contributed to the community complex."
She explained that she and her two children do not think the complex should be named after one person.
"Fred has done a lot in the community, and the surrounding community," she said, but did not extend her family's approval for the suggestion.
Mayor Jerry Mikovitch added, "we did a little bit of talking amongst ourselves" and noted the large amount of private money that was put into the construction of the complex.
He said the town will still consider how to honour the contributions of Burrows. He noted the Englehart Minor Hockey Association recently held its first Fred Burrows Memorial Hockey Tournament.
"Fred's legacy still lives at the arena with the tournament."
Burrows had been an active volunteer on the sports front throughout his life.