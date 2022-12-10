Staff from both Peterborough Public Health (PPH) and the city’s social services department will be giving 2023 budget presentations to Peterborough County council at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
PPH is anticipating a revenue deficit of $608,000, according to a presentation which will be delivered by Dr. Thomas Piggott, medical officer of health, and Larry Stinson, director of operations for PPH.
The report says the health unit could not meet Ontario Public Health Standards before the pandemic and the situation has worsened due to redeployment without recovery funding during COVID-19.
Consequently, a number of PPH activities have been de-prioritized due to budget pressures and capacity issues.
They include low-risk food safety inspections; health hazards programs including: reduced summer staffing for Vector — Borne disease prevention and the elimination of funeral home inspections; food handler courses; and health promotion activities.
Under the Ontario Public Health Standards, the PPH board is required to approve an annual budget that does not forecast an unfunded deficit.
The projected revenue shortfall can only be addressed by increased revenue from the province, finding further efficiencies, implementation of user fees, elimination of programs, or increased revenue from local funders, according to the presentation.
It is looking for a county contribution for 2023 of $1,241,591, a change from 2022 of $304,230.
The PPH is expecting a $17,650.00 increase in funding from the province.
The city of Peterborough, Hiawatha and Curve Lake First Nations and other funding partners also contribute to the PPH budget.
Ellen Armstrong, the city social services manager, will also be presenting a 2023 budget overview. Social services deals with social assistance, children’s services, and housing and homelessness with costs shared between the county and city.
It is looking at a 20.6 per cent increase in its budget expenditures for 2023, but the province will be increasing its share by 26.1 per cent. The proposed increase for the county is 0.8 per cent and for the city 3.6 per cent.
Armstrong’s presentation notes that homelessness programs are “under extreme stress” and that county funding is capped.
Provincial homelessness funding related to COVID-19 supports will be ending Dec. 31, while 2020-2022 COVID-19 responses saw a high level of movement and pressures to the shelter system and isolation responses, states the presentation.
“New housing builds, support services or shelter spaces require additional funding from the provincial or municipal budgets,” it states.
Staff are recommending that both financial requests be referred to the 2023 County of Peterborough budget deliberations.
