The originally proposed 2.95 percent tax increase for this year’s budget in Southwest Middlesex was trimmed to 2.55 percent.
There is still one last vote to pass the $6.72-million budget bylaw scheduled for Apr. 12.
The savings were reached after a proposal from Coun. Martin Vink passed with only Coun. Amy Choi opposed to cut the recreation supervisor position, knocking $40,000 off the budget.
That 0.4 percent saved by not hiring for that staff position should lessen the tax increase by about $12.55 to about $67 for the average assessed home value of $186,224.