Stettler town council decided it’s best for the municipality to stay with their current building permit inspection contractor. The decision was made at the June 20 regular meeting of council.
Director of Planning and Development Leann Graham stated the municipality is very happy with current inspector IJD Inspections and felt there was no reason to switch.
“The Town of Stettler administration has achieved an excellent working relationship with IJD Inspections in the past 14 years we have fostered an increased level of service to our residents regarding safety codes,” stated Graham’s report to council. “IJD Inspections currently does all building, plumbing, gas and electric inspections within the Town of Stettler in accordance with our quality management plan and has proven themselves through our annual safety codes audit process with Alberta Municipal Affairs.
“In July of 2020 the Town of Stettler and IJD Inspections entered into a new updated contract for a three year term and increased the minimum building permit fee and construction values used to calculate building permit fees. The contract is up for discussion again as it expires on July 1, 2023.”
Coun. Gord Lawlor noted that if organizations develop a strong relationship it benefits both partners to continue that relationship and he supported renewing the agreement with IJD.
Councillors unanimously passed a resolution that the Town of Stettler approve the contract amendment extending the contract with IJD Inspections Ltd. for three years.
Smooth sailing
Director of Operations Melissa Robbins presented the results of a tender for sidewalk replacement and repairs to be conducted in Stettler this summer.
“Approved 2023 capital budget is $130,000 to replace miscellaneous sections of concrete throughout the town to ensure compliance with Council Policy XV-3(a) – Sidewalk and Pathways Inspection and Maintenance,” stated Robbins in her memo to council, adding during discussion that two companies responded to the tender.
The policy lays out the rules for replacement of sidewalks that have safety issues like heaves.
Jo’s Concrete Services Ltd. offered $119,597 for the listed work while Hadley Concrete offered $119,707.25 for the work. Robbins stated it was very unexpected to see the offers so close in dollar amount.
Apparently there is a Town of Settler rule that comes into play with bids so close.
“According to Town Council Policy VII-4 Purchasing of Goods and Services, construction contracts with a value up to $200,000, allows local contractors a pre-tax differential of $1,500,” sated the agenda memo. “Based on this, administration is recommending awarding the tender to Hadley Concrete.”
Councillors unanimously agreed to award the work to Hadley’s Concrete.
For the kids
Councillors heard a detailed presentation from Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre spokesperson Mark Jones, who explained the charity, with its office in Red Deer, covers a huge area from the eastern slopes to the Saskatchewan border.
He noted the organization exists to help abused or neglected children and youth, and brings together a number of stakeholders who might all play a role in such a child’s life.
Jones noted in the past 18 months the centre has worked with 25 families in the Stettler area.
It was stated during the presentation that the centre is developing a new headquarters and is conducting a fundraising campaign. Jones added councillors should expect him to appear again in the future to request funds.
Private deliberations
The agenda noted councillors planned to move into closed session to discuss two private matters, third party information about an unsightly property and local body confidences related to fire services mediation.