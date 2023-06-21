ANTIGONISH – StFX student Omogbolahan Jegede was arraigned in Antigonish Provincial Court on June 14.
The 22-year-old was arrested by RCMP and charged with four counts of sexual assault on April 14.
The charges stem from a report received by the RCMP on March 15 of an alleged sexual assault involving a female victim. Responding to the report, police were told the accused had allegedly sexually assaulted the woman in Sept. 2022 and had harassed her since the incident.
The following investigation led RCMP to three other women who had also allegedly been sexually assaulted by the same man, between Sept. 2022 and Feb. 2023.
A publication ban was ordered during the arraignment hearing, protecting the identities of the victims.
Jegede is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, July 12 for election and/or plea hearing.
RCMP urge victims or anyone who has information related to these incidents, to contact Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.