If you’ve got a used bicycle sitting around and don’t know what to do with it, you’re in luck: there’s a group in town that could to take it off your hands.
Bikes for Farmworkers is hosting a used bike drive in Virgil this Saturday, May 13.
“Our goal is to get enough bikes to see us through the rest of the summer,” said Bikes for Farmworkers leader Ken Eden.
He said they usually have a bike drive around this time of year because this is when they start to get low.
“This is usually a good time to have it and it sets us up for a while after that,” he said.
The used bike drive will happen at 1665 Four Mile Creek Rd. from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Bikes for Farmworkers is a volunteer-run organization part of the gateway community church outreach program.
The organization repairs and sells used adult bicycles to seasonal farm workers.
It was founded by Terry Weiner and Mark Gaudet in 2015. Eden joined in 2017.
The bikes are sold for a flat rate of $20. If the bikes can’t be fixed, volunteers use what they can as extra parts.
Since reopening in March for the season, the space has been busy and many farmworkers have brought in bikes for repair, Eden said.
The shop has sold nearly 150 bikes already this year.
That includes some of the bikes bought throughout the winter by workers who arrived earlier than normal, said Eden.
Last season they sold 425 bikes total, he said.
If they don’t get enough bikes this weekend, Eden said he may have to look at hosting another bike blitz in the fall.
Bikes for Farmworkers is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Four Mile Creek Road location.