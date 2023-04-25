Dufferin County is receiving more support for homelessness prevention from the provincial government.
A press release from Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, issued on Apr. 13, announced $1,674,199 for Dufferin County from the province’s Homelessness Prevention Program (HPP). The funding is an increase of more than $560,000 from last year.
“This investment in the Homelessness Prevention Program (HPP) will provide Dufferin County with necessary funding to support vulnerable people in our community,” said Jones. “HPP helps communities provide housing and other supports for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness across the province.”
The additional funding is aimed at helping those experiencing or at risk of homelessness and supporting community organizations delivering supportive housing.
The funding increase is the result of a revised model that looks to reflect the existing needs of people facing homelessness across Ontario, particularly during a time of rising inflation. It also ensures that service providers are not receiving a decrease in funding available for allocation compared to last year.
“We know Ontario’s housing supply crisis impacts all Ontarians, no matter their background or budget,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “That’s why we’ve increased funding for our homelessness prevention programs by more than 40 per cent.”
To access Homeless Prevention Program funding, local service managers must have an up-to-date and comprehensive By-Name List of people experiencing homelessness, as well as information specifying their needs.
The province said it ensures that each person experiencing homelessness is connected to the right housing and supports they need as soon as they are available.
The Ontario government has committed an additional $202 million annually to the province’s Homeless Prevention Program and Indigenous Supporting Housing Program, bringing the total yearly investment to the program close to $700 million.