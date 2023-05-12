A hush came over the people gathered on the shore of Georgian Bay as The Chi Cheemaun rounded the corner and turned to begin its journey past the Cape Croker Lighthouse, where family and friends gather each year to witness an annual tradition that honours the man who named the famous ferry.
Donald Keeshig won a contest in 1974 after hearing about the new ship sailing through the waters of Neyaashiinigmiing. He felt the name should be in Anishinaabemowin (the Ojibway language). The Chi Cheemaun (The Big Canoe) was born.
As waves gently lapped on the rocky shore, Donald’s daughter, Joselyn Keeshig, recalls the time of the contest and her dad’s love for his first language, Anishinaabemowin, as he thought about the name he would enter.
“His first language was Anishinaabemowin. So, he always interpreted the world through that language, right?” she said.
The sun broke through the clouds, spreading warmth to the people gathered there. A small fire provided a continuous layer of smoke, creating the ambiance of the olden days as they held a gentle conversation and remembered their beloved Papa.
Joselyn recalled a childhood memory of storytelling time with her dad when he would share tales with the kids in Anishinaabemowin and then translate the stories into English.
“But he would get stuck on words, and we’d all be sitting around in a circle, and he’d say, ‘OK, children, give me a word for this.’ So we’d all find a word and throw it at him, and he’d say ‘ah, kind of.’ So we’d dig again for another word and another word. Pretty soon, we’re looking in the dictionary, and we’re all you know, throwing words at him until he would find just about the right translation for today.
“So you can imagine with seeing what the big canoe was going to look like, and envisioning in his mind how it was going to travel through these waters. It’s quite remarkable.”
Donald’s granddaughter, Polly Keeshig-Tobias, described her Papa’s love for the language in a tribute, saying, “My grandfather was not a highly educated man. He left the reservation around 16 to earn a living. He raised his nine children in English. Later in life, he realized the importance and the desire of young people to learn our language and began teaching community language classes.
“He had once translated ‘rainbow’ in words and gestures as: ‘sunlight captured through raindrops produces coloured ribbons in the sky.’ His understanding of the Ojibwe language is my understanding of knowledge.”
Joselyn talked about how Polly’s words resonated with her.
“So her interpretation of that is that through my dad, through my Papa, she understood the language, but to her it meant he had the knowledge. It was so powerful. It speaks about the language and speaks a lot about where dad came from, you know, growing up here in the community in the 1950s.”
In those days, so many barriers were put in place that the Anishnaabeg could not speak their language without experiencing trauma. That fear was instilled in them by forces like the Indian Act, residential and day schools, and all those things forbidding the speaking and learning of Anishinaabemowin and all other Indigenous languages.
“He was one of the few that actually stayed and kept that language,” said Joselyn. “So one thing he wanted in life was to keep the language alive. He always felt really bad that he never taught his children.”
She found out later in life that the fear of seeing his children be reprimanded for speaking the language drove him to make that decision.
“He thought we would do better in life and there wouldn’t be any punishment if we spoke English and went to school and became educated. And as he got older, it became a real tenderness for him, you know, why he didn’t teach the children. He would often say, ‘I wish I taught my children the language.’ But now it’s there, travelling the waters and for everybody to see. That is his contribution.”
As the elaborate image on The Chi Cheemaun (depicting the Woodland-style artwork inspired by famous Indigenous painter Norval Morrisseau) came into view, an indescribable sensation filled the air as Donald’s relations lined the shore in anticipation of the now renowned blowing of the horn to honour his memory.
As the Aunties sang songs for the children, the great-grandchildren of Donald, who were there to begin their own tradition of hearing The Chi Cheemaun blow its horn for their Papa, his friends and relatives shared memories about the first time the horn blew for Donald Keeshig at the Cape Croker lighthouse.
Barney (Beegs) Keeshig, Donald’s cousin, recalled that day with fondness and a little mischief as he recounted how he convinced Donald to accompany him to the lighthouse for a bit of peace and quiet to share some stories.
Unbeknownst to Donald, Beegs had contacted The Chi Cheemaun office, hoping to speak to the “head honcho,” Susan Schrempf (former Owen Sound Transportation Company CEO) to arrange what is now the tradition to honour the man who named the ferry.
“So, we waited for that boat, hoping that Susan would come through. And it was getting late. So we waited and we talked and I’m starting to run out of stories and Donald, he says, ‘Beegs (My Indian name is Beegs) what’s going on here?’ He says ‘why are we here?’ I says, ‘Oh, I just wanted to bring you down here, it’s quiet, have a few good stories.’”
Beegs remembers thinking, “Where’s that damn boat?” as he ran out of ideas to keep Donald occupied while they waited.
“All of a sudden, out of the fog, that boat came in,” Beegs said. “He looked at the boat, he looked at me and he said, ‘What the hell is going on?’ And I said, ‘Just a minute.’ As it got even with us, you could see all the people out there waving at us and then [the ferry] gave three blasts. And he looked at me. I says, ‘That’s for you. They’re recognizing you.’”
In a quiet voice, Beegs said, “He was so proud.”
The family went on the first trip of The Chi Cheemaun from Tobermory to South Baymouth, Joselyn recalled.
“They had a big parade and they even got a room up in Tobermory, where we could go and stay in this motel. Dad was riding on the car and waving like the king and this big picture over here on his lap and you know, they had a big dance and we got to go on the boat and we went over to Manitoulin.”
Donald passed away shortly after this first honouring by The Chi Cheemaun, only to witness this tradition on its first journey. However, his memory lives on each year as his family and friends gather at the Cape Croker Lighthouse and line the beach to watch and hear The Big Canoe blast its horn in great tribute to the man whose vision of the Anishnaabeg language is forever emblazed on its side, for all nations to see that the language lives on.
Schrempf attended Donald’s funeral, Beegs said.
“She made a promise to his family that every year they went by the Cape here, they’d give him a salute.”
The anticipated moment arrived as the ferry got as close to the rocky shore as possible, with people visible on the multiple decks of the big canoe. One person on deck unveiled the Chippewas of Nawash flag, which flew proudly as folks cheered.
The horn blasted once; then, three long blasts filled the bay as The Chi Cheemaun once more paid tribute to Donald Keeshig, honouring his family and friends who gather each year to remember a great man.
The beautiful boat sounded two more times as it drifted past, all eyes on shore following The Chi Cheemaun until she disappeared around the corner en route to her final destination in Tobermory.
As the waves tumbled high up onto the beach, the people there slowly gathered up their chairs, gave each other long hugs and quietly walked back up the hill to return to their homes, warm with the memories of their loved one and firm in their desire to continue to promote the Anishinaabe language in honour of Donald Keeshig’s legacy.
Many Indigenous languages in Canada are endangered. This resulted from a history of restrictive colonial policies. They prohibited the speaking of these mother tongues. In an attempt to assimilate Indigenous people into Canadian society, the Indian Act and residential schools forced Indigenous people to abandon their languages. Residential school students caught speaking these languages were punished. Even after these schools were shut down, loss of language knowledge and the fear of speaking Indigenous languages lingered. This inhibited the passing of these languages from one generation to the next.
Rice, Keren. “Indigenous Language Revitalization in Canada.” - The Canadian Encyclopedia.