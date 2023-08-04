The Hudson’s Hope RCMP have been begun hosting a coffee meet and greet with local first responders, including the fire department, BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) and the health clinic.
Organized and spearheaded by Cpl. Erich Schmidt, the officer said it’s been a good opportunity to meet with the community in a more relaxed setting and answer any questions might have about emergency services, policing, healthcare, or fire regulations.
“It kind of just took the idea of the coffee with a cop kind of feel, and just expanded it, and made it more coffee with the first responders,” said Schmidt. “So not only the RCMP, but the fire department, BCEHS, and the nurses and staff from the health clinic.”
The Hudson's Hope RCMP detachment recently welcomed two new members, constables Jim Wall and Cara Volz. The new officers are settling in well, said Schmidt, helping to tackle a busy summer season tending to motor vehicle incidents, traffic concerns, and more.
“We got our two new members in, so it was kind of an opportunity for them to also integrate into the community, have a meet and greet with people,” said Schmidt.
Schmidt wants to continue hosting the coffee talks, with one meeting already in May, and another this past week on August 2. He plans to have the meetings every couple of months, hosting them at the Pearkes Centre.
“It gives the ability for community residents to come in and any questions, you kind of have it all covered,” he said.
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca