The Blue Mountains council cost a tick below $300,000 in 2022.
The total council remuneration, travel and computer allowances and expenses for $296,499.10 in 2022. Council received the annual remuneration report at its committee of the whole meeting on March 13.
That included: $259,430.19 for remuneration, $24,092.05 for travel and computer allowances and $12,976.86 in expenses.
The breakdown for the 11 members of council was as follows:
In addition, Matrosovs received a total of $750.64 from the Nottawasaga Conservation Authority. A total of $656.24 was per diem and $94.40 was mileage.
The report also included the remuneration totals for the town’s committee of adjustment. The committee cost a total of $6,556.78. Of this total, $4,077.68 was remuneration, $1,612.87 was mileage and $866.23 was expenses.
The breakdown for the committee members was as follows:
At the meeting, council accepted the report without comment.