A desperate plea for help in setting up a warming shelter for youth left out on the street this winter yielded a request for a staff report from Strathroy-Caradoc council at its 5 December 2022 meeting.
The reasoning was more specifics are needed before the township could fork over a $50,000 interest-free loan to the people at 37 Frank in downtown Strathroy to hire staff for a 14-week period.
“As a municipality we can’t throw something on the ground and spend $50,000 based on an emotional argument with no paper, no numbers, no facts, nothing in front of us or we will very quickly find ourselves very quickly out of money and no plan, no vision for the future,” said Coun. Steve Pelkman, who added he was not opposed to helping.
Coun. Frank Kennes said he wished the drop-in centre’s Dave Berdan had come to council sooner in the year, before the cold came. New Mayor Colin Grantham said he approached Berdan.
“I think if he knew he’d get a (positive) reception like this he would have approached us earlier,” responded Grantham.
The report is for financing options. Coun. John Brennan encouraged his colleagues to approach service clubs from all over western Middlesex County to help fund-raise.
And the need was clearly made by Berdan, who said he sees 40-50 youth aged 12 to 25 per night.
“Poverty, hunger, violence to them and from them, self-harm, drug use, homelessness and hopelessness are all very prevalent in the youth that we see coming through our doors,” described Berdan.
He gave examples of what the young people he deals with go through.
”I had a young man and a woman come in... homeless and the young woman had a place to go, the young man didn’t. We supplied them with everything we could including a hot shower. And we supplied them with food, everything. We stayed open later, but in the end I had to turn that 23-year-old out into minus 20 weather and hope that he found a vestibule to stay in,” said Berdan.
He is one of only two full-time staff at 37 Frank, which heavily relies on the 20-plus volunteers. They give a safe place Tuesday to Friday in the afternoons and early evening.
Trust is built, and then they try to turn the youths towards supports like Youth Opportunities Unlimited Next Wave and Middlesex County community navigator Josh Smith.
“Here’s the issue. I had a 16-year-old. I watched his stuff get dropped off at my doorstep at 37 Frank. And for two weeks that 16-year-old, even though everybody worked — this is nobody’s fault, everybody worked their hardest — that kid was in the woods living in a tent for two weeks,” said Berdan.
“I’m sorry, that’s absolutely unacceptable.”
That 16-year-old is now in the County’s motel programme that is scheduled to lose its funding in March 2023(see story page 14).
Vulnerable teens are couch surfing at places known as trap houses, where drugs and flesh are sold.
“Quite simply it’s a money issue. You throw money at it and these people will be able to provide warming centres for youth and for adults,” said Deputy Mayor Mike McGuire.
Berdan also wants to create a crash bed for overnight stays next year, and shared an inspiring story of what hope can do.
“We gave them the ability to have confidence just by showing them that they matter, to go and try out and make a starting position on the football team,” he said.
The boy ran into 37 Frank to give out high-fives and hugs.
“To see that young person smile like that, it was overwhelming.”