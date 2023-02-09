THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Tarlok Sahota, a researcher known for his agricultural research, will be inducted into the Ontario Agricultural Hall of Fame in June.
Sahota has managed the Thunder Bay Agricultural Research Station since 2004, sharing his findings with local farmers. In 2018, Lakehead University took control of the station, naming Sahota the director of the newly named Lakehead University Agricultural Research Station, (LUARS).
When he began his work in 2004, Sahota says farmers grew only two or three crops for all the grain that was needed for cattle, and there were no cash crops. He theorized, “unless we bring in new opportunities to farmers, they will stay where they are with no progress.”
Sahota was nominated for induction by the Thunder Bay Federation of Agriculture and is the first person in Thunder Bay to achieve this milestone. He is one of 11 people who are also inductees.
“Without their nomination, I would not get this honour. I’m grateful to them,” he said. “It’s a blessing from the Lord.”
From showing local farmers how to diversify their unused cropland for cash crops, and teaching them about innovative fertilizing techniques and soil nutrients to writing hundreds of publications and extension articles, Sahota has made groundbreaking discoveries that have put Thunder Bay farmers on the map.
Peggy Brekveld, president of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture, says the most wonderful part about Sahota being recognized is that his work has had an effect all across the province.
“He was one of the first people to really start recording the amount of straw coming off of the grain and that type of research was then replicated in other parts of the province as well,” Brekveld said.
“He has pushed us as farmers to better manage our crops and our soils to make good choices with what we grow and how best to grow it while looking out for the environment as well as our bottom line.”
Farmers across Ontario now use the straw from grain plants as cattle bedding instead of costly sawdust as a result of Sahota’s observations.
She explained how Sahota’s conversations about micronutrients helped them grow healthier crops which in turn took fewer inputs.
“His introduction of some new crops to try, gave us chances to experiment and try new things,” she said.
“One of the things was slow-release fertilizer where plants can access those nutrients over a longer period of time, and it did actually help us save dollars,” Brekveld said.
“When we started making changes to reduce air pollution, sulfur no longer came down in rain, but plants actually need some sulfur and he led us to adopt ammonium sulfate as one of our fertilizer choices. That helped with content as well and provided healthier and more vibrant crops that gave us more feed. Our productivity per acre went up.”
Andrew Dean, the university’s vice-president of research and innovation, says Sahota’s acknowledgment represents much significance.
“Anytime you can provide advice and sound scientific advice to actually help increase yields, increase crop sizes, and increase variety and diversification, that helps the individual farmer but it also helps the economy of this region as well,” Dean said.
The Ontario Agricultural Hall of Fame will recognize the inductees in a ceremony on June 11. Since 1980, 256 inductees have been recognized.