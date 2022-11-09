COBALT - The remaining fall and winter months will see a new face at the Paul Penna Cobalt public library.
Acting chief executive officer/librarian Amber Nussey is temporarily carrying out the duties at the library, with the assistance of library clerk Charlie Crowe.
Recently having relocated to the area with her husband and children from Southwestern Ontario, she became aware that there was an opening at the library from mid-October to April 1 while Kendra LaCarte is on a leave of absence, she said in an interview.
Her background includes magazine publishing, marketing, corporate sales, photography, running her own business, being self-employed and running an office for a company for a few years.
She started her new position October 17 and has been focusing on administration duties, with the goal of wrapping up the year and having everything ready to transition smoothly back when LaCarte returns, she explained.
Through the month of November, the library has been engaging children with activities revolving around dinosaurs, which is popular at other libraries under the theme of Dinovember. There have been dinosaur displays, a dinosaur hunt, and dinosaur books set on display.
A Remembrance Day display is being posted in the library window, reflecting on the number fallen soldiers who are from the Cobalt area. Planning is also already underway for Christmas activities in December.
Nussey said she is planning a Letters to Santa workshop on December 8 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a Family Movie Night with Polar Express playing Thursday, December 15.
"We will ask for a donation to cover the hot chocolate and popcorn, and everyone is encouraged to come in their pyjamas and bring a blanket and pillow. We will be using a projector and turning the children's section into our own little movie theatre," Nussey outlined.
Details about what's happening at the library will be posted well in advance, she said, and she has also made a TikTok account for the library to help keep users informed about what is happening.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.