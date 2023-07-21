SOUTH BRUCE – The business portion of the Community Liaison Committee (CLC) meeting for July has been pushed to August after not enough voting members attended the online session.
“Unfortunately, at this time, we do not have a quorum within the CLC committee,” Chair Jim Gowland said. “So at this point, we cannot do any motions. But we will be able to move into the presentation.”
The presentation, titled Centre of Expertise (COE) Report on Visioning Exercise, was presented by Jeff Marshall, partnership manager at the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO).
“So, this is a kind of an introduction,” said Marshall. “The Centre of Expertise will be our first really large-scale investment in the community, outside of some of the financial support we’ve provided,” said Marshall. “This will be our first real infrastructure project.”
The COE will be a world-class science and innovation hub, including technical demonstration programs highlighting materials and equipment to be used in the repository and the packaging and container placement process, Marshall told CLC members.
The location of the COE is yet to be determined, as a site for the deep geological repository (DGR) has not been decided.
Marshall explained that this report is a follow-up to the initial COE presentation and includes community feedback.
“We reviewed a lot of the previous work that the municipality had been doing on it. I know there have been a number of different visioning sessions that the municipality has held on it,” said Marshall. “From there, we drew up a baseline and worked through some of the engagement to take much of what we learned from the community and from our own engagement process.”
COE program goals include NWMO offices, technical exhibitions, a facility viewing gallery (transport, implementation and monitoring), community space, Indigenous integration, and environmental consideration.
Community priorities include community revitalization, education and training, education/training programs like skilled trades, agriculture, nuclear industry and professional development, an incubator–type program, conference space, daycare space and tourism.
Design priorities include that the COE be accessible/inclusive and account for the community’s current demographics, including natural elements (wood and stone) used throughout the facility, agricultural materials used throughout the facility, and the facility should fit within the natural landscape.
The community feedback also included ideas like outdoor and indoor spaces that bring people together, meeting spaces, bake sales, farmers’ markets and exhibition spaces.
Feedback from the community was generally positive, Marshall said. Mostly, people want to see the Centre of Expertise blend with and reflect local history, architecture, environment and Indigenous peoples.
Marshall said there were differing opinions on whether the design should be more traditional or modern.
NWMO staff feedback included education/training facilities, daycare, art, drama and fitness/wellness programs, a mini science centre, virtual reality or interactive STEM-themed events for youth, showcasing NWMO expertise, a visitors’ centre and event spaces.
“So next steps will be reviewing all the functional programming going on. We’ll be working with the community on a hosting agreement that will finalize some of the programs or projects that will work for both the NWMO and the municipality,” Marshall said.
“Next year, we’ll have a siting decision that will determine which community is the host,” Marshall continued. “Once that has been done, we will be determining a location for the Centre of Expertise. We’ll be working on a detailed design and bid package (for) development, construction and operation, so hoping to be open and going towards the end of 2028.”
After the presentation and although Mayor Mark Goetz had joined the meeting, more people still needed to be present for a quorum, so the agenda items will be presented and dealt with at upcoming meetings yet to be determined.
The next CLC meeting is on Aug. 3 and will be held virtually.