While temperatures dropped to the mid minus 30’s on the longest night of the year the Village of Morrin council huddled in their council chambers and pondered the municipality’s operating budget for the next calendar year.
In their shortest regular meeting of 2022, Village of Morrin council unanimously passed their 2023 interim operating budget on Dec. 21.
In a phone call with the ECA Review newspaper Dec. 22 Village Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Annette Plachner stated that the village council, comprised of Mayor Chris Hall with Coun. Lorraine MacArthur and Coun. M’Liss Edwards, heard a report on the 2023 interim operating budget.
The provincial government’s Municipal Government Act (MGA) requires municipalities to have an interim budget in place by Dec. 31 for the following year. The interim budget allows municipalities to carry on regular business, including paying bills, in the new year before a full budget is approved.
Plachner stated she used the existing 2022 operating budget as a template for the interim one.
She reported that councillors had no concerns with the interim budget and unanimously approved it.
In fact Plachner stated the regular council meeting was quite short and the 2023 interim budget was the only resolution passed.