WALKERTON – The Walkerton Junior Capitals had a rough couple of days on the weekend, with a 7-4 defeat in Goderich, followed by a 3-1 defeat in Wingham.
The Jan. 14 game against the Goderich Flyers saw players from both teams spend a fair bit of time in the penalty box.
Walkerton came out strong in the first period, scoring three times – Owen Troyer from Brayden Fischer and Kyle Durrer, Sam Shakes on the power play from Keegan Fischer, and Trevor Fischer on the power play from JJ Lavigne and Graham Gateman.
An energized Goderich team scored right out of the gate in the second period, Jeff Fritzley from Owen Shore. Two minutes later, teammate Jack Stecho scored on the power play from Carson Stutzman and Riley Kuepfer. Walkerton scored the team’s fourth and final goal on the power play – Shakes from Durrer and Keegan Fischer. However, the Flyers were just getting started, scoring three more goals before the end of the period, the first two on the power play – Ayden Hakkers from Stecho and Iain MacIsaac, Stecho from Hakkers and Bryce Lee, and Tayden Hannivan from Ethan Pearce and Stecho.
The third period saw Goderich score twice more – Hakkers from Brett Harrogate and Logan Ferreira, and an empty netter by Pearce from Kuepfer for a final score of 7-4 for the Flyers.
The next day in Wingham started slow for both teams. After a scoreless first period, Wingham found the back of the Walkerton net twice – Nate Bloemberg from Wade Robinson and Nigel Kreager, and Josh Dales on the power play from Tyson Fischer.
Walkerton’s Gateman scored early in the third period on assists from Keegan Fischer and Tyler Ewald. A last-minute attempt to even the score and force the game into overtime failed – Wingham’s Josh Pham scored into the empty net from Austin Becker and Coleson Fischer for a final score of 3-1 for the Ironmen.
Results from the game on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Mitchell weren’t available at press time.
On Friday, Jan. 20, the Capitals end their series of away games; this one is minutes away in Hanover at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 will see the Caps back on home ice, hosting the Mitchell Hawks for an 8 p.m. game. It’s a busy weekend for the Caps with a Sunday afternoon game in Kincardine – the puck drops at 3:30 p.m.