WALKERTON – Nutritious, fresh produce at a good cost is easy to find in the summer but not so much in the winter.
That’s where the Good Food Box comes in. Public Health dietitian Laura Needham explained that the program makes fresh produce more accessible and affordable. She said that research indicates each box of food saves approximately 30 to 40 per cent in costs.
And the food is fresh – it’s picked up directly from the Toronto Food Terminal and brought to Walkerton for distribution.
The food is packed at Knox Presbyterian Church in Walkerton.
Andrea Barclay, who organizes the local program, said people go to A & R Music, and pay their $20 by the third Thursday of the month. They pick up their food box the fourth Thursday of the month from noon to 4 p.m. at the church.
It’s collective buying at its most productive. It’s aimed at encouraging healthy eating and promoting fruits and vegetables.
In addition to seasonal produce, each Good Food Box also contains imports such as oranges.