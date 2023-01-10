SOUTHWEST MIDDLESEX - A dog kennel is now permitted to be applied for despite concerns from neighbours.
Council unanimously approved changing the zoning to allow the new owners of the former Glencoe Animal Shelter location on Concession Drive to apply for a kennel license.
This would allow for the housing, grooming, breading, boarding, training or sale of dogs. The site was formerly only used to temporarily impound dogs, which is now done by Humane Society London & Middlesex.
Neighbours said they were not bothered by the animal shelter, but said their lives are disturbed by the seven personal dogs already now there. The new owners said there is a capacity for 27 dogs.
One neighbour wrote to council saying that barking has disrupted their sleep since the new canine neighbours moved in. Another said outdoor time in the summer would be ruined with all the barking now happening, wanted to know who would enforce the rules, and said they were OK with a dog pound but were against a kennel.
“The process will sort itself out,” said interim CAO Mike Henry, referring to the stringent process to get the kennel license.