Balls Beach Park will be closed until early December.
As of Nov. 14, the waterfront park on River Beach Drive in Niagara-on-the-Lake, will be inaccessible so work can be done to improve the drainage in the dock area.
The pathways leading into the park will also be closed.
“Grading and installation of buried stormwater infrastructure are taking place on-site,” town spokesperson Marah Minor said in an email to The Lake Report.
Most of the work is being done by town staff.
“Access to the park will be closed at the west end of Riverbeach Drive, the north end of Ball Street, the pathway entrance off Delater Street, and the pathway at the end of Lockhart Street,” she said.
The park is set to open again on Dec. 5, weather permitting.