NORWOOD — A draft plan for the fourth phase of the Norwood Park residential development was approved by Peterborough County council at its regular Wednesday meeting.
The plan will see 96 detached homes and 52 townhouses built on a 14-hectare parcel of land in the village of Norwood in Asphodel-Norwood Township.
The subdivision, a partnership between Drain Brothers and Peterborough Homes, will be on full municipal services for water and sewers and have a grid network of public streets, including walkways and blocks for parks, open space and a stormwater pond.
Iain Mudd, the county’s director of planning, told councillors the property received an official plan amendment a year ago “to designate the land and add a small boundary expansion to the village of Norwood to allow this development to proceed.”
Although no members of the public have been in opposition to the overall development, said Mudd, a number of people who live in the development’s third phase have expressed concerns about the loss of trees on the border between phases three and four.
In response, a condition has been built into the draft plan approval recognizing the preservation of 30 trees, most of which are along the border, he said.
“In addition, the township is also requiring the owner to provide the equivalent of one tree per lot throughout the development to try and boost up the tree inventory on site,” said Mudd.
Joe Taylor, mayor of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, congratulated Asphodel-Norwood Township for its “emphasis on tree preservation.”
“Sept. 19 was National Tree Day as a matter of fact and Sept. 18 to 24 was National Forest Week. We’ve learned a lot about the importance of trees in our everyday lives from climate change mitigation to wildlife habitat and soil enhancement. I was really pleased when I read the report that Asphodel-Norwood council had put so much effort into tree preservation,” Taylor said.
New quarry approved
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, county council approved an official plan amendment application for Rockridge Quarry on County Road 507 in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.
The amendment redesignates the property from rural to aggregate to allow the development of a new quarry with an annual peak extraction rate of 1.5 million tonnes a year in an extraction area of 116 acres.
“The proposed aggregate operation will allow for local job creation and benefit the economy of the Municipality of Trent Lakes and Peterborough County,” stated a staff report.
