Last Monday, the World-Spectator published an interview with Levi Jamieson, who is contributing part of the proceeds of his 4-H steer to Moosomin’s CT Scanner Fund to try to help future patients. On Tuesday, we spoke with Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley on the status of the CT Scanner. Following is the interview, word for word.
Kevin: I have Ashley and Sierra with me. Ashley had written an article with Levi Jamieson, talking about why he thinks the CT scanner is a priority for him, so I’ll let her lead off with the questions.
Ashley: Kevin briefly touched on it but I did an interview with Levi Jamieson last week. He’s a 17 year old from Moosomin who lost the use of his legs in an ATV accident and he wants to make a difference for patients in the future by contributing to the Moosomin CT scanner fund. He has managed to adapt and farms without the use of his legs and he gave a portion of the proceeds from his 4-H steer this year to the CT scanner fund. First of all we were just wondering, what is your reaction when you see how committed someone like Levi is to seeing a CT scanner in Moosomin?
Minister Hindley: Thanks Ashley, and great article by the way, I read it when it was published in the Moosomin World-Spectator and kudos to Levi. I noted there was a picture of him driving a team of horses in the Moosomin Chamber of Commerce Parade earlier in the month and obviously this is something that is important to him and I thank Levi for using his experience with the health care system to help bring some awareness around this. I’m grateful for what he has done. I know in a number of conversations that I’ve had with community leaders, with of course the folks there at the newspaper, and the MLA, Steven Bonk, about how much of a priority this project, this particular project is for Moosomin and the surrounding areas as well. I’m always very encouraged to see when an individual such as Levi has decided to also become part of this and throw their support behind this initiative—not just in terms of that support but doing so in financial means as well. So a very gracious thank-you to Levi for what he’s done now for this particular project and the support he’s thrown behind it.
Ashley: Secondly, seeing Levi’s example and his commitment, what is the provincial government’s position on a CT scanner for Moosomin?
Minister Hindley: We’ve had a number of conversations about this particular project and I’m not sure if some of this information we’ve shared previously, but in case I haven’t, in the 2022/2023 fiscal year there were almost 163,000 CT scans performed in Saskatchewan and that’s an increase of over 16,000 exams from the previous year. There’s a number of decisions that are made, or considerations I guess I should say, that are made when trying to determine potential locations for any future potential expansions for additional CT exam capacity in the province. We would look at a number of things and that’s what we’re currently doing right now—taking a look at, in the case of Moosomin, not limited to but including things like anticipated service volumes, wait times, the population base, the distance to the next closest facility that would provide a CT scanner service, the ability to recruit and retain the staffing needed in order to operate that on an annual basis. We also look at what other specialty services might be provided in that location. So we’re taking a look at all of that, as we do with any number of requests that come to the provincial government when it comes to enhanced services or new services in a community and that would include Moosomin. So we take a look at that and any further expansion to CT services would be then applied through this assessment of medical imaging capacity in the province, how that area is served, and then discuss it as part of the government’s annual budget process as we prepare for the upcoming next budget cycle.
Ashley: Do you think a CT scanner in Moosomin would benefit all of southeast Saskatchewan and not just Moosomin?
Minister Hindley: When we look at this particular project, some of the conversations that we’re having with our officials, with our community leaders and MLA as well, and we do that at all of these sorts of investments in healthcare, we take a look at the area that it would serve and again, how does that benefit people? How would it have the potential to benefit the people in Moosomin and the surrounding area as well? We know that we have CT services in a number of other communities across Saskatchewan right now and we’ve most recently expanded, Melfort I think is the most recent one, but also in other parts of Saskatchewan. I think too, when we’re looking at this, again we look at, is there need there, what kind of area would it serve and then again how could we make sure that it would be operated on an annualized basis year after year and that there is the funding to operate it and have the staff necessary to provide that service as well. So no doubt about it, whenever we’re looking at expansion of the healthcare services, we want to look at how many people it’s serving and how that can improve the overall healthcare for people in those communities in that area.
Ashley: What message do you have for Levi about his contribution to the CT scanner fund? What would you directly say to him?
Minister Hindley: If I had the opportunity to speak to Levi, first of all I would say that I’m grateful that he’s been able to continue doing what it is that he does as a farmer and rancher in the Moosomin area and I understand, from what I’ve read in the article, that obviously it was a very serious accident that left him with a spinal cord injury, an accident that impacted him and his friend as well, when this accident occurred in the fall of 2020. So I’m grateful to see that he’s doing well and that he’s thrown his support behind this and has decided to make this something that obviously he is passionate about and again, we have a number of people across the province that healthcare is a priority for them for any number of reasons but often it’s as a result of a personal connection to an experience in the healthcare system or a family member that’s experienced it and of course, in this case, Levi had a very serious accident and I’m glad to see that he’s doing well and I’m grateful that he’s also decided to choose this as an initiative that he’s thrown his support behind.
Kevin: As you know, Minister Hindley, we’ve run a couple of articles showing that Moosomin has a larger population within 100 kilometers than Estevan which has a CT scanner already and showed that by far, the longest wait for CT scans in the province are in the southeast. Do stories like that and stories like Levi’s have any impact as the provincial government tries to make these decisions? Do things like that have some sort of impact?
Minister Hindley: It definitely does, and that’s part of the reason that we have these conversations and meetings with people across Saskatchewan. That’s why we try to visit as many communities as we can, and I’m still working on making a visit to Moosomin, as I’ve committed to previously, to be able to see firsthand and better understand what some of the needs are in the Moosomin and surrounding area, but it does have an impact and that’s something that’s brought forward to myself and my colleagues who are cabinet ministers, on behalf of communities by their MLAs.
When I as an example, will talk to Mr. Bonk and I ask him, “What are some of the most, biggest, or top priorities for the major issues when it comes to healthcare in the Moosomin constituency including the community of Moosomin, we ask what are those priorities because that is helpful to us. We need to know that, and it’s part of the challenge that we face on the elected end of government, to try to make sure that we’re doing as much as we can within the budget process and with the dollars that we have available to us.
To help us make those decisions it’s important that we get this sort of information and feedback from people that live in these communities and those that rely on healthcare services. So it does have an impact on the decisions that we make at this end.
Sierra: You spoke a little bit before about the factors that the government looks at when deciding about which communities would be prioritized for a CT scanner. What is the process for deciding on requests for CT scanners and other equipment, and how the government decides. Who makes that final decision?
Minister Hindley: Part of that process—and I just kind of ran through a number of the factors that are considered and what the potential locations might be for additional capacity in the province looking at population—distance to the nearest facility providing that service, anticipated service volumes, the ability to recruit and train staff and those sorts of things. So we consider those factors as part of the process. I can tell you that this has been an ongoing request for the community of Moosomin and the area for some time now and as we’re working now into the third and fourth week of July, a little bit later on this summer is when the Minister of Health and I start to have meetings with our senior officials at the Ministry of Health about what are the potential budget items that we’ll be looking at approving for the next budget in the spring of 2024. I can tell you that the work is happening at the officials level behind the scenes and then of course the Minister of Health and myself will be asking our officials about what would be the potential for future priorities in the next budget and would Moosomin be on that list, as well as any other ones that have come our way from other constituencies and other MLAs around the province as well. I expect we’ll have a very fulsome discussion about this particular request and where it might potentially fit in.
Ashley: Back to Levi and the story I wrote, for people like Levi who are really hoping to see a CT scanner in Moosomin, when should they be expecting a decision?
Minister Hindley: Well the decisions of this nature are typically announced and communicated at budget time. Again, that’s sort of the major point of the year when significant announcements like this would occur, as an example in this current budget year and on budget day back in March, that’s when we would have made the announcement for an integrated facility in the community of Esterhazy. That’s an example of a project that had been lobbied for for quite some time by leaders in that area and the local MLA there, Mr. Kaeding. A project of this magnitude would typically be communicated at or around the release of the provincial budget. That’s when all of the projects are announced, and then from there the details of what would be available in terms of what the next steps of the process would be.