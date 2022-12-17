MP Mary Ng from Markham-Thornhill contravened the Conflict of Interest Act, by participating in a process that led to the awarding of two government contracts to a company owned by a friend, ruled Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion in a report released on Dec 13.
Dion launched the examination after receiving a request in May 2022 from James Bezan, MP for Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman, then the official Opposition’s shadow minister for ethics.
In March 2019 and April 2020, contracts for media training services were signed on behalf of the minister with a company co-founded and run by Amanda Alvaro. After investigation, Dion determined that Ng and Alvaro were and are friends within the meaning of the act.
While Ng does not appear to have been involved in the subsequent discussions pertaining to the negotiation of the final terms of the contract, and the entire process was delegated to Jason Easton, Ng confirmed Easton was aware of her friendship with Alvaro from the time he became her chief of staff in 2018.
“The decision to trigger the steps that resulted in obtaining services from a company owned by one of her friends placed Minister Ng in a conflict of interest. She should have known to instead withdraw from the process that led to the awarding of the contracts and obtain similar services from another provider,” Dion concluded.
According to public records, in the time since Ng has become a minister, she and her office staff have obtained media training services from outside contractors on six occasions. The value of these contracts ranged from $5,840 to $24,995.60.
In two cases, the contractor was Pomp & Circumstance, a public relations agency co-founded and run by Alvaro and Lindsay Mattick.
One of the contracts, dated on April 8, 2020, was for a fee of $15,000 plus HST (the total amount was $16,950). Alvaro specified this contract was her agency’s smallest engagement that year, and that she did not typically take on such small-scale engagements since the agency focuses more on larger contracts with private-sector clients.
Regardless of the value of the contracts, Dion pointed out that Ng failed twice to recognize a potential conflict of interest involving a friend, which was an oversight of her obligations under the Conflict of Interest Act.
“My sincere efforts in the moment fell short of my own high personal standards for transparent and accountable conduct, which Canadians have right to expect from their elected officials,” Ng stated. She apologized in a Twitter statement on Tuesday, taking full responsibility for her actions and promising that “it will not happen again.”
As Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, Ng was elected to Parliament in a byelection that took place in April 2017, in Markham-Thornhill. She was re-elected in the same riding in the two subsequent general elections in 2019 and 2021.