The Swan Hills Junior Golf Tournament at the Swan Hills Golf and Country Club enjoyed picture-perfect weather on a sunny Saturday. The turnout for the event was fantastic, drawing in 18 young golf enthusiasts, including five who were eight years old and under.
To kick off the day, each young golfer received a swag bag upon registration. Inside, they found a Subway gift card, a sleeve of golf balls, a refreshing sports drink, and an array of delightful candies and treats.
The tournament followed a best-ball format for most of the course, spicing things up with fun mini-games at select holes. These creative challenges included putting along a winding line on the green to reach the cup on the first hole and using mini hockey sticks to pass the golf ball all the way to the cup while recording the number of passes on hole 3. Laughter and enjoyment filled the air as participants embraced the event's playful atmosphere.
Adding an exciting twist, golfers had the chance to earn points by discovering lost golf balls scattered throughout the course. Bonus points were awarded for specific types of balls, such as coloured, broken or cut up, or those with a company logo. After an exhilarating round of golf, the young players savoured a delicious lunch of taco in a bag while their scores were tallied.
Here's a rundown of the talented winners and their respective achievements:
· Puttstcle Course – Hole #1: Iris and Quinn
· Hockey Game - Hole #3: Jesse and Kale
· In The Water, Any Shot - Hole #4: Tanner
· Putts For Points - Hole #6: Zenon, Milo, and Charlie
· KP - Closest To The Pin - Hole #8: Jesse
· Most Balls Found: Jesse and Kale
To ensure no one was left empty-handed, each golfer also had a turn to choose a prize from the prize table after the awards listed above had been handed out.
This memorable day wouldn't have been possible without the support of dedicated volunteers, golf club members, and the Club House staff, who contributed their time and efforts. Special thanks go out to the local companies, businesses, and community members who generously sponsored the tournament.
A heartfelt thank you is also extended to Danielle Mast for organizing this fantastic event.
The Grizzly Gazette extends its hopes that everyone involved had an incredible time on the golf course.