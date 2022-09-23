Pride in the Park: Cultural Invasion will be taking place this Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Kaleigh McArthur of the Pride Association of Southeast Alberta, says, “We are excited for it. We have a pretty solid team, so it came together quite nicely.”
Cultural performances start in the late morning. Josie Saddleback starts things off with a jingle dance and will be followed by a drum circle, which is open to everyone to participate.
McArthur recommends bringing your own chair or blanket, and the drum circle will be led by the Ray of Sun drum circle, who will bring all the instruments. Line dancing, OhRaylia Hoops and Hula from the Heart will follow. Rounding out the cultural performance part of the day is a drag showcase featuring Medicine Hat drag performers Roxy Cotton and Jamie Slayer Moore.
Starting in the late afternoon will be a drum and bass rinse plus Soul Hub live art.
“The rinse is a bunch of DJs playing music that will be open flow. There will be some hula-hoop performances going on but it’s really a time for dancing,” explained McArthur.
“We’ve brought in Soul Hub out of Calgary, and they’ll be doing live art during the rinse. Afterwards, there will be an art auction.
“The drag performers will be MCing that, with the host auctioning off the art together. We’ve never done anything like this before, but they are all eager and wanted to try it out. We thought it would be lots of fun.”
DJ Joey and headliner DJ Dopamine close out the night. DJ Joey is from Medicine Hat and has been on the festival circuit. DJ Dopamine is from Saskatoon and has been touring all over North America this summer.
For more information and details on times of performances and events, see the Pride Association of Southeast Alberta Facebook page.