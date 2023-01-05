At their Dec. 7 meeting, South Algonquin Township council appointed the members to its Committee of Adjustment for the upcoming year. In addition to the members of council, planning and building administrator Tracy Cannon was appointed as secretary-treasurer of the committee. With no questions or concerns to be addressed, council passed the bylaw 2022-732 to appoint the committee of adjustment members.
At the Dec. 7 meeting, the council for South Algonquin Township appointed the members for its committee of adjustment. In addition to council members Mayor Ethel LaValley, Councillor Sandra Collins, Councillor Joe Florent, Councillor and Committee Chair Joan Kuiack, Councillor Shawn Pigeon, Councillor Bill Rodnick and Councillor Laurie Siydock. They also appointed Cannon as the secretary-treasurer.
The township assembled and appointed the committee under section 44 (1) of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter P.13, which also sets out the term of office and states that the members of the committee who are members of council shall be appointed each year, and that section 54 (5) of the Planning Act, gives council the authority to delegate the authority of council under section 53 or any part of that authority to a committee of adjustment.
In general, a municipal committee of adjustment considers applications for minor variances from the comprehensive zoning bylaw and variances to any other bylaw specified by council that implements the Official Plan. The secretary treasurer to accept all applications for processing, upon submission by the applicant, in accordance with the requirements of section 45 of the Planning Act, the Statutory Powers Procedures Act and the Committee of Adjustment procedure.
The committee is authorized by the Planning Act to consider applications for minor variances from the provisions of the zoning bylaw, extensions, enlargements or variations of existing legal non-conforming uses under the zoning bylaw, and to determine whether a particular use conforms with the zoning bylaw provisions where the uses of land, buildings or structures permitted in the bylaw are generally defined. The goals and purpose of the committee are to hear presentations from property owners, applicants or authorized agents, hear and consider public input and make informed decisions on the following Planning Act matters.
After no questions or concerns were raised by council at the Dec. 7 meeting, they passed bylaw 2022-732 appointing the members to its committee of adjustment for the coming year.