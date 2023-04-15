The Municipality of Hastings Highlands has a new permanent fire chief. According to a media release issued on April 5, they have appointed current Interim Fire Chief Bryce Robinson as their new permanent fire chief. Mayor Tony Fitzgerald comments on Robinson’s appointment.
The April 5 media release from the Municipality of Hastings Highlands informed the community that they had appointed Bryce Robinson as their new fire chief.
Robinson has served as interim fire chief since Oct. 2022 and has been with the Hastings Highlands fire department for over 30 years, has seen the municipality and fire department evolve and will continue to offer stability and leadership going into the future. The municipality says that Robinson has achieved numerous fire training certifications including several NFPA accreditations.
Robinson will administer and coordinate all fire department activities through the supervision of subordinate officers and firefighters, and will plan, organized and direct departmental operations with respect to equipment, apparatus, inspections and personnel. This will include the oversight and maintenance of fire related equipment and the emergency vehicle fleet.
The role of interim fire chief will continue to be held by Mike Bendell, who has been with the fire department for over three years and brings over 30 years of progressive administration and leadership experience in the public sector.
Fitzgerald says that council is excited to welcome Bryce [Robinson] to a permanent role with Hastings Highlands.
“We are confident that his years of leadership and experience in the fire service will prove to be valuable to our team.”